DNA Data Storage Global Market Report 2023: Featuring 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Twist Bioscience & More

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Data Storage: Global Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews DNA data storage technologies, including DNA read and write technologies. It then discusses significant large-scale research initiatives that impact DNA storage, read, and write applications. The main market driving forces for DNA data storage products and services are discussed.

The report quantifies each of the main market segments for DNA data storage according to the following segments: by type (commercial, research, and prototyping); by deployment (cloud, on-premise); by application (archival, quality control, research, and prototyping); by end user (banking, financial services, and insurance; government and defense; healthcare and pharma; media and entertainment; and other); by sequencing platform (next generation sequencing, nanopore sequencing); by synthesis platform (chemical-column based; chemical-microchip based; enzymatic); and by geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World).



The DNA data storage industry is still in its infancy but is showing significant progress in its development. Rapid progress in several key enabling technologies, including DNA synthesis, DNA sequencing, and coding, is driving market development. Significant support from government-funded initiatives is enabling the development of prototype end-to-end DNA data storage systems.



Demand for denser and long-life information storage devices is also rising and can be handled by DNA data storage technology. Further research and substantial advances in biotechnology have significantly accelerated the development of DNA data storage technologies. These include advances in chemical and enzymatic DNA synthesis, DNA Sequencing platforms, and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for DNA amplification.



These technologies were not initially designed for digital data storage. However, considerable developments have now made it possible to write, read, access, and edit data encoded in DNA sequences.



DNA's enormous potential to help solve the coming worldwide data crunch makes this a significant market opportunity. Conventional storage devices, including magnetic tapes, hard drives, and optical discs, are approaching their density limits, can be damaged, and have limited life spans.

Report Includes

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for DNA data storage technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for global DNA data storage technologies market, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global DNA data storage market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by type, component, application, deployment, sequencing platform, end-user industry and region

Understanding of the DNA data storage technologies; DNA sequencing (read) and synthesis (write) technologies; industry structure; large-scale DNA read, write and storage initiatives and population-scale sequencing projects

Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors shaping the market demand for DNA data storage technologies over the coming years (2022-2027)

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

Updated information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 157 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $105.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1488 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 69.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 DNA Data Storage Technologies

Chapter 5 DNA Storage and Read/Write Initiatives

5.1 Programs/Initiatives

5.1.1 American Gut Consortium

5.1.2 BabySeq

5.1.3 Cancer-ID

5.1.4 Cancer Moon Shot Program

5.1.5 China Precision Medicine Initiative

5.1.6 ClinGen

5.1.7 DNA Data Storage Alliance

5.1.8 France Genomic Medicine Plan

5.1.9 Medical Genome Initiative

5.1.10 MedSeq

5.1.11 Molecular Informatics Program

5.1.12 Molecular Information Storage Program (MIST)

5.1.13 Million Veteran Program

5.1.14 MIND

5.1.15 National Microbiome Initiative

5.1.16 OligoArchive

5.1.17 Precision Medicine Initiative

5.1.18 Population Sequencing Programs

Chapter 6 DNA Data Storage Industry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 DNA Sequencing (Read) Instrument Industry

6.3 Long-Read Sequencing Industry

6.4 DNA Write (Synthesis) Industry

Chapter 7 Industry Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances

7.1 Key Trends

Chapter 8 Market for DNA Data Storage

8.1 Introduction

Chapter 9 Patents

9.1 DNA Storage Patents-Selected Examples

9.2 Company Patent Holdings

9.2.1 DNA Synthesis: Twist Bioscience and DNA Script

9.2.2 DNA Data Storage: Catalog Technologies and Iridia

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Developments

10.2.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.2.2 Funding

10.2.3 New Product Launches

10.2.4 Other Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

10X Genomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ambry Genetics

Ansa Biotechnologies Inc.

Atum

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Bgi Shenzhen

Bio Basic Inc.

Bioneer Corp.

Bio S&T Inc.

Blue Heron Biotech Llc

Brooks Life Sciences

Camena Bioscience Inc.

Catalog Technologies Inc.

Cegat Gmbh

Cergentis B.V.

Codex Dna Inc. (Telesis Bio)

Danaher Corp.

Depixus

Direct Genomics Co. Ltd. (Zhenmai Biotech)

Dna Script

Dovetail Genomics Llc

Electronic Biosciences

Epoch Life Science Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Eurogentec Sa

Evonetix

Genapsys Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

Generay Biotech Co. Ltd.

Genomatix Software Gmbh

Genscript

Grandomics Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Helixworks Technologies Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Imagene

Integrated Dna Technologies Inc.

Iridia Inc.

Kern Systems

Kilobaser Gmbh

Lgc Group

Loop Genomics (Element Biosciences)

Macrogen Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Microsoft Corp.

Molecular Assemblies Inc.

New England Biolabs

Nuclera Nucleics Ltd.

Omega Bio-Tek Inc.

Ontera

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.

Quantapore Inc.

Quantum Biosystems Inc.

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Roswell Biotechnologies Inc.

Seagate Technology

Sequencing.Com

Shinegene Molecular Bio-Technologies Inc.

Sigma Aldrich Corp.

Stratos Genomics Inc.

Synbio Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Western Digital Corp

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1yrvl-data-storage?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment