Global Pulp and Paper Market Report 2022: Rising Demand for Pulp-Based Packaging to Foster Growth

The Global Pulp and Paper Market was valued at USD 374.34 Billion in the year 2021. Across different regions and countries, due to increasing end-user demand for eco-friendly packaging products and advancements in the pulp industry's recycling infrastructure, the global pulp market is anticipated to expand.

Additionally, the demand for packaging made of pulp is projected to increase in the near future due to rising anti-plastic attitudes and government measures to reduce single-use plastics, which will ultimately drive the global pulp and paper market.



The primary driver of the pulp and paper market's growth in the forecast period of 2023-2028 is the rise in demand for paper from the chemical and industrial processing industries in established and developing nations. The market is also being driven by the rise of numerous end-user sectors as well as the growing application areas for paper and pulp in packaging materials, particularly in developing nations.



With raw materials typically accounting for 55-65% of a paper company's costs, strategic sourcing is crucial to reducing cost and achieving performance excellence. Many paper companies are falling behind on sourcing best practices, routinely making mistakes in costs in procurement. The use of demand prediction models can help paper companies better anticipate periods of high demand and plan procurement more accurately, reducing their inventory costs. At the same time, price prediction modelling for key input materials helps organisations time their purchases to take advantage of favourable price fluctuations.



Based on the Type segment, the Hardwood segment is expected to hold the largest share in Pulp and Paper market in the year 2028. The hardwood pulp is competitive among all kinds of paper pulp. Compared to softwood, hardwood is dense, so the large increase in the charge of the pulp digester improves the production capacity of paper and pulp mill.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of the Pulp and Paper market for the historical period of 2018-2021, estimated year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by volume (Million Tonnes).

The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Type (Hardwood, Softwood, Unbleached, Mechanical, Fluff).

The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by Application (Tissue, Paper, Fluff, Specialty, Packaging).

The report analyses the Pulp and Paper Market by End User (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Education & Stationery, Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include International paper, Nine Dragon Paper Holdings Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Sappi Limited, WestRock, Stora Enso Oyj., The Smurfit Kappa Group, UPM Kymmene Oyj, Amcor PLC, Georgia Pacific Corporation.

Key Target Audience:

Pulp and Paper Industry Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $387.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $477.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Pulp and Paper Market: Product Overview



4. Global Pulp and Paper Market: An Analysis



5. Global Pulp and Paper Market: Segment Analysis



6. Global Pulp and Paper Market By Application



7. Global Pulp and Paper Market By End User



8. Global Pulp and Paper Market By Region



9. Americas Pulp and Paper Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



10. Europe Pulp and Paper Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



11. APAC Pulp and Paper Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



12. MEA Pulp and Paper Market: An Analysis (2018-2028)



13. Global Pulp and Paper Market Dynamics



14. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)



17. About the Publisher

Companies Mentioned

International Paper

Nine Dragon Paper Holdings Ltd.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Sappi Limited

WestRock

Stora Enso Oyj

The Smurfit Kappa Group

UPM Kymmene Oyj

Amcor PLC

Georgia Pacific Corporation



