Linux Operating System Market Exhibits 19.8% CAGR to Hit USD 22.15 Billion by 2029

Pune,India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Linux Operating System Market Size was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 6.27 billion in 2022 to USD 22.15 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow during the projected period due to rising adoption of Linux OS among servers and embedded systems. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Linux OS Market Forecast, 2023-2029".

Key Industry Development:

Zorin Group launched Zorin OS 16 Education edition. The company aims to install an open-source and free Zorin operating system in preschool, primary, and secondary schools. The Zorin OS 16 Education edition integrates learning tools and educational software.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 19.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 22.15 Billion Base Year 2021 Linux Operating System Market Size in 2021 USD 5.33 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Distribution, End-User, Linux Operating System Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of Linux Operating System among Servers and Embedded Systems to Aid Growth Intense Competition from Windows and Limited Adoption of Linux OS is Hampering the Market Growth













Key Takeaways

Linux Operating System Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 22.15 Billion in 2029

This partnership has expanded the product offering of multi hybrid cloud solutions for Linux. Furthermore, the partnership has contributed to the development of several businesses.

The Android system used on tablets and smartphones is built on the Linux OS core and has the largest installed base in the world.

Steam Deck is a Linux-powered KDE interface system with compatibility to play Windows games on Linux at no additional charge.

Linux Operating System Market Size in North America was USD 1.91 Billion 2021





Drivers & Restraints:

The market for Linux operating system is expected to experience a sluggish growth in the near future due to the increasing use of this system in various end-use industries.

The growth of hybrid cloud technology is anticipated to boost the demand for Linux OS in the coming years, as it is highly compatible with servers and embedded systems that utilize diverse technologies.

These trends are expected to drive the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Despite these positive factors, the market may face challenges due to stiff competition from the Windows operating system and limited adoption of Linux OS by certain users.

Overall, the future of the Linux operating system market remains uncertain, but its potential for growth remains high.

Regional Insights:



The global market for Linux operating systems is currently led by North America, with the region holding a significant share in the market. It is anticipated that North America will continue to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of cloud and data centers in the region. In 2021, the regional market was valued at USD 1.91 billion, which is expected to grow further in the coming years.

Following North America, Europe holds the second-largest share of the global Linux operating system market. The region's market growth can be attributed to the increased use of advanced technologies and the growing investments in research and development activities by key players. The presence of a well-developed technological infrastructure is also a significant factor contributing to the growth of the market in Europe. Overall, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global Linux operating system market in the coming years.

Market Segmentations:

The global Linux operating system market is segmented by distribution into virtual machines, servers, and desktops, with servers projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The CloudLinux division of TuxCare security services launched QEMUCare Live patching service for Linux operating systems in June 2020, which runs on virtual machines and hosts through open-source QEMU and emulator virtualization platform.

The market is further segmented by end-use into commercial/enterprise and individual. The demand for cloud-based and hybrid operating systems is increasing among commercial and enterprise users, driving the market growth.

Valve launched Linux and KDE-powered portable gaming system platforms for desktop and PC users in July 2021. The Steam Deck is a Linux-powered KDE interface-based system that allows users to play Windows games on Linux without any additional cost.

As the demand for flexible and secure operating systems increases, the Linux operating system market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Linux operating systems are well-known for their stability, security, and customizability, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of users, from individual consumers to large enterprises.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Canonical Ltd. (U.K.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

ClearCenter (U.S.)

Debian Project (U.S.)

Elementary, Inc. (U.S.)

Slackware Linux Project (U.S.)

Zorin Group (Ireland)

MontaVista Software, LLC (U.S.)

Plesk International GmbH (Canada)

SUSE Group (Germany)





FAQ:

How big is the Linux Operating System Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 6.27 billion in 2022 to USD 22.15 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period.

How big is Linux Operating System Market in North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 1.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.





