[Trending] Global Tumor Ablation Market Size & Share to Hit $ 4.69 Billion by 2030 at a 13.59% CAGR: Growing cases of lung cancer to propel market demand- Facts & Factors

Tumor Ablation Market Overview:

Tumor ablation is a medical technique used to treat cancer. It is minimally invasive and is a common treatment methodology used for the treatment of various types of cancer including liver, kidney, renal, or lung cancer. It is an important and recommended option for cancer patients who do not show any positive effect of radiotherapy or chemotherapy. Tumor ablation is being considered by many institutes as the first line of treatment in case of benign tumors in the liver or small hepatocellular carcinomas.

Most of the ablation systems consist of a needlelike device and a generator that is used to transport energy directed to the targeted site resulting in acute cellular necrosis. The systems include the use of high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), microwave (MW) laser, or radio-frequency to supply enough energy for heating the targeted tissue up to at least 60 degrees Celsius with maximum efficiency. Burning is the process of increasing cancer cell temperature so that the cancer cells die whereas freezing refers to cryoablation which requires decreasing the temperature to below -40 degrees Celsius.

Report Scope:

Key Insights from Primary Research

Based on treatment segmentation, surgical ablation was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, liver cancer was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Market Dynamics:

Industry Growth Drivers

Growing R&D in the field of tumor ablation

The global tumor ablation market is projected to grow due to the increasing research and development in the field of tumor ablation which is further propelled by the growing number of product innovations, launches, and approvals. Tumor ablation is an effective treatment plan for various cancers, and even though they sometimes are less effective than surgery, the technique has been known to be extremely beneficial for some patients. In many cases, people who are awaiting liver transplants are also treated using tumor ablation.

The rising number of new ablation devices to remove small tumors is a leading factor for global market growth. Microwave ablation (MWA) is gaining popularity for the treatment of localized tumors in different types of organ systems. This is because microwave ablation has shown a higher performance yield as compared to other ablation techniques. In MWA, liver tumors are destroyed by the use of microwave energy since they offer a better speed of tumor destruction. With MWA, medical professionals can target numerous liver tumors simultaneously and they can also target large-sized tumors.

Restraints

Increasing research in complementary cancer therapies

One of the key factors that could act as a restraining factor is the growing advancement in alternative methods of cancer treatment. Ablation therapy may not be beneficial for all cancer patients and has limited applications. Other methods like chemotherapy have wide uses in terms of types of cancer that can be treated. As research in other segments grows in the coming years, tumor ablation techniques may lose the momentum they have gained in recent times.

Opportunities & Challenges

The growing demand for minimally invasive techniques may provide growth opportunities while the lack of infrastructure could act as a major challenge.

Tumor Ablation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global tumor ablation market is segmented based on application, technology, treatment, and others.

Based on application, the global market segments are liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer. The global market was dominated by the liver cancer segment in 2021 due to the growing prevalence of the condition as well as the high output efficiency obtained by using tumor ablation techniques in treating cancer cells. The most widely prevalent type of liver cancer is hepatocellular carcinoma which has origins in the main liver cells called hepatocytes. Other types of liver cancer which are less common include hepatoblastoma and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. In almost 43% of the early diagnosed cases of liver cancer, the 5-year survival rate is around 35% as per Cancer.Net

Based on technology, the global market is segmented into microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, irreversible electroporation ablation, cryoablation, and others. The global market registered the highest growth in the radiofrequency ablation segment in 2021 since it is one of the most common tumor ablation techniques used in the treatment of small tumors. It makes use of high-energy radio waves where the doctor inserts the probe, through the skin, of the tumor. The radiofrequency range in this method lies between 450 to 500 kHz.

Regional Analysis:

North America to grow with the highest CAGR

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR in the global tumor ablation market with the US leading with surging revenue during the forecast period. The regional growth is attributed to the highly advanced cancer treatment facilities present in the USA which is home to some of the best cancer treatment centers including Johns Hopkins Hospital and Abramson Cancer Center attracting more patients to the region for treatment.

Studies have proven that the cancer survival rate due to treatment in the US is better than in any other advanced country in the world and as of 2022, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has managed to hold its title as the best institute for cancer care. Growth in Asia-Pacific is projected to be led by increasing investments in cancer research and treatment centers.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global tumor ablation market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global tumor ablation market include;

Boston Scientific Corporation

SonaCare Medical

Ethicon Inc

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co

Medtronic Plc

Neuwave Medical Inc

Recent Industry Developments:

In April 2022, the University of Alabama used NanoKnife, a new tumor ablation therapy. The NanoKnife is an image-guided, minimally invasive procedure that makes use of electric energy to destroy cancer cells

In January 2022, a private hospital in Mumbai, India witnessed the successful treatment of a patient in the early stage of liver cancer using a microwave ablation technique

