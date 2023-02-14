Victoria Gold: Response to ATAC Resources

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) has noted a response from ATAC Resources Ltd. (“ATAC”) regarding Victoria’s proposal to acquire ATAC for an 85% premium to ATAC’s closing share price on February 10, 2023 (the “Proposal”). Victoria wishes to clarify certain facts contained in ATAC’s press release related to the conditionality of its Proposal.

ATAC has stated that Victoria’s Proposal “contained numerous deal conditions”. Victoria believes the conditions included in its Proposal to ATAC are standard and customary for a transaction of this nature. In addition, Victoria’s Proposal did not include any financing requirements.

In its January 12, 2023 Proposal to ATAC’s Board of Directors, Victoria wrote: “We have devoted significant time and resources to the evaluation of this opportunity and are highly motivated to execute the Proposed Transaction on an expedited basis, which we view as a compelling value proposition for both stakeholders of ATAC and Victoria.”

Victoria also noted: “We are prepared to promptly allocate the resources necessary to complete our confirmatory due diligence and have a team assembled for short-notice deployment upon your advisement. We anticipate that the balance of our confirmatory due diligence can be completed quickly, and that we can implement the Proposed Transaction in a relatively short time frame.”

Victoria reminds the Board of Directors of ATAC and ATAC shareholders that its Proposal is open for acceptance until 5:00 pm (Vancouver time) on Friday, February 17, 2023. Following this, Victoria’s Proposal to ATAC will expire.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., as the “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Dublin Gulch Property

Victoria Gold's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property (the “Property”) is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 kilometers north of the capital city of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 kilometers from the town of Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy's electrical grid.

The Property covers an area of approximately 555 square kilometers, and is the site of the Company's Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Company issued a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Eagle Gold Mine dated December 3, 2019 (the “2019 Eagle Technical Report”). Since the date of the 2019 Eagle Technical Report, the Company has produced gold from its Eagle Mine. Based on the 2019 Eagle Technical Report and after adjusting for depletion through December 31, 2021, the Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 2.7 million ounces of gold from 133 million tonnes of ore with a grade of 0.64 grams of gold per tonne. Based on the 2019 Eagle Technical Report and after adjusting for depletion through December 31, 2021, the Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 207 million tonnes averaging 0.63 grams of gold per tonne, containing 4.2 million ounces of gold in the "Measured and Indicated" category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.61 grams of gold per tonne, containing 0.6 million ounces of gold in the "Inferred" category.

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

