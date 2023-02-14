Insights on the Immunoassays Global Market to 2027: Players Include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Diasorin, Merck, Mindray and Orasure Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is designed to be a comprehensive business tool to provide an in-depth look at the market for immunoassays. The geographic scope of the report is global.

The report reviews each type of immunoassay and reviews technologies associated with immunoassays and equipment. The report also explores market size, identifies market participants and investigates patents in the immunoassays market.

Growth factors include rising incidence of chronic disease such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases such as influenza, HIV and tuberculosis.

Other factors include increasing adoption and use of immunoassays in oncology due to test specificity, and a growing trend in application of immunoassay products in drug discovery and development, basic research, and environmental testing such as detecting food and water contamination.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the temporary cessation of routine diagnostic procedures, including immunoassay testing, in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers worldwide. However, these procedures largely resumed in the second half of 2021, which is driving growth in the global market for immunoassays.

Report Includes

124 data tables and 4 additional tables

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for immunoassays and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global immunoassays market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, application, and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors affecting the market for immunoassays as a basis for projecting demand over the next few years (2022-2027)

Insight into prevalence of infectious disease, metabolic disorders and chronic ailments; along with the recent breakthrough innovations, clinical trials, and value chain analyses

Assessment of the recent industry structure for microbiome therapeutics, ongoing research (R&D) activities, analysis of the competitive environment, and COVID-19 impact on the biotech industry

Review of the patents and patent applications on immunoassays testing and applications

Competitive landscape of this market featuring leading biopharmaceutical companies, their product portfolios, financial performances, and market share analysis based on recent segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Biomerieux S.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $30.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $39.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Definitions and Overview

3.1.1 Classifying immunoassays

3.2 Types of Immunoassays

3.2.1 Enzyme immunoassay (EIA)

3.2.2 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

3.2.3 Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)

3.2.4 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA)

3.2.5 Lateral Flow Immunoassays (LFIA)

3.2.6 Multiplex Immunoassay (MIA)

3.3 Applications of Immunoassays

3.3.1 Clinical Diagnostics and Drug Monitoring

3.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Analysis

3.3.3 Food Testing

3.3.4 Environmental Monitoring

3.3.5 Diagnostic Tests

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Dynamics

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Trends

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Restraints

Chapter 5 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Medical Device and Pharma Industries

5.3 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Product Segments

5.4 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market for Immunoassay Tests

Chapter 6 Global Market for Immunoassays

6.1 World Demand for Immunoassays

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type of Test

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enzyme Immunoassay (ELISA)

7.2.1 North America

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific

7.2.4 RoW

7.3 Chemiluminescent Immunoassay (CLIA)

7.3.1 North America

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.4 RoW

7.4 Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA)

7.4.1 North America

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 RoW

7.5 Radioimmunoassay (RIA)

7.5.1 North America

7.5.2 Europe

7.5.3 Asia-Pacific

7.5.4 RoW

7.6 Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)/Multiplex Immunoassay (MIA)

7.6.1 North America

7.6.2 Europe

7.6.3 Asia-Pacific

7.6.4 RoW

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diabetes

8.2.1 North America

8.2.2 Europe

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific

8.2.4 RoW

8.3 Drug Screening

8.3.1 North America

8.3.2 Europe

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.4 RoW

8.4 Infectious Diseases

8.4.1 North America

8.4.2 Europe

8.4.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4.4 RoW

8.5 Cancer

8.5.1 North America

8.5.2 Europe

8.5.3 Asia-Pacific

8.5.4 RoW

8.6 Cardiology

8.6.1 North America

8.6.2 Europe

8.6.3 Asia-Pacific

8.6.4 RoW

8.7 Reproductive Medicine

8.7.1 North America

8.7.2 Europe

8.7.3 Asia-Pacific

8.7.4 RoW

8.8 Other Applications of Immunoassay Tests

8.8.1 North America

8.8.2 Europe

8.8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.8.4 RoW

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Industry Scenario

9.2 Company Market Shares

9.3 Competitive Landscape by Type of Test

9.4 Competitive Landscape by Application

Chapter 10 Patents

10.1 Patent Analysis by Manufacturer

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam Plc

Beckman Coulter (Danaher Corp.)

Biomerieux S.A.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Diasorin

Merck Inc.

Mindray

Orasure Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Quidel Corp.

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

Sd Biosensor

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

