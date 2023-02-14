Recording of LHV Group's 14 February investor webinar

English Estonian

On 14 February LHV Group held a virtual investor meeting to give an overview of the 2023 Financial plan and five year financial forecast. The plans of the company were introduced by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Varahaldus. A macro-economic outlook was presented by economist Kristo Aab.



The live coverage was followed by 36 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/3OlRl-ZvzWo.

The presentation (in English): https://www.lhv.ee/assets/files/investor/LHV_Group_Financial_Plan_2023-EN.pdf.

