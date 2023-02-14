Remote Towers Market Size Report Estimated at USD 942.8 million by 2023 with Growing at a CAGR of 33.5% Forecast Period 2023-2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Remote Towers market.

Remote Towers Market size was valued at USD 70 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 942.8 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2029.

Remote Tower is an innovative concept that takes airport air traffic services (ATS) off the control tower. Although it was originally designed for airports with low traffic. Remote Towers provide airport functions in an integrated and digitized form for air traffic control. A system that enables flight information services to be provided from a specific location other than an airfield. Remote tower services improve operational efficiency and security. Remote towers also support airspace management and safe air traffic management.

The airport's standard ATC towers cannot remotely provide air traffic control services, so remote towers are used instead. High-definition cameras, sensors, microphones and local processing systems are used to manage the Service. Thanks to the remote tower center's hardware controllers and screens, air traffic controllers can provide the same ATC service as if they were sitting in a traditional tower. He can combine multiple airport activities into one remote tower center.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, China Southern signed a purchase agreement with Thales Group for their selection of the NXT-800 Automatic Dependent Surveillance – Broadcast (ADS-B) Transponder from ACSS, an L3Harris Technologies and Thales company, during the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE).

In October 2021, The Korean Airport Corporation (KAC) has conferred Indra Sistemas (Spain) a contract for the supply and installation of Indra Sistemas’s Normarc Instrument Landing Systems (ILS) and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) with a total value of roughly USD 7 million.

In January 2021, Frequentis Group (Austria) acquired parts of the ATM product segment from L3Harris Technologies (US)

Scope of the Report:

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered by end user, operation type, system type, application, investment and regions



Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, RoW (Rest of the World) Companies covered Saab (Sweden), Thales Group (France), Frequentis Group (Austria), Indra Sistemas (Spain), and L3Harris Technologies (US) are among others.

Remote Towers Market Players

The major players are Frequentis Group, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Systems, Avinor, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Leonard Martin Corp., and Raytheon Corp, among others.

Key Market Segments: Remote Towers Market

Remote Towers Market by Operation Type

Single Multiple

Contingency

Remote Towers Market by System Type

Airport Equipment

Remote Towers Modules

Network Solutions

Remote Towers Market by Application

Communication

Information & Control

Surveillance

Visualization

Remote Towers Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increased cost savings

Remote towers can operate one airport and multiple airports simultaneously from a distance. This translates into cost savings for civil infrastructure and ATM systems. Small and medium-sized airports with low traffic will suffer from high ATC tower costs that cannot be compensated for by air traffic. Multiple such airports can be controlled simultaneously and sequentially on a schedule from one location via remote towers. The cost of installing a separate tower at such an airport is significantly higher than installing a high-end camera system relaying video footage for ATC operations to a remote tower. Norway's first tower using remote tower technology was launched in 2019, and three more towers will be implemented by Avinor AS in partnership with the SESAR 2020 program in 2020. The remote tower technology will be deployed at a total of 15 Norwegian airports by the end of 2022, operating from a center in Bodø. This should be significantly cheaper than having separate towers at each of these airports. The decommissioned tower will accommodate this increased passenger traffic at a much lower cost than the expansion and development of traditional air traffic control towers. Demand for remote towers is expected to increase due to the need to reduce ATM costs.

Opportunity: Digitalization in air traffic management

The airline industry is undergoing a digital transformation. Digital MRO, autonomous aircraft and drones, digital airport technology, etc. are driving the industry towards digitization. Remote Towers are at the forefront of airport digitalization. Replaces the human OTW view of her with a digital device working in a highly automated system. In addition to the digital display, the aerial data received from the remote towers and the automatic algorithms for creating the controller's terrain and anti-collision mappings are digital. For example, in the development of the Digital Control Tower project, ENAIRE (Spain), with technology partner Indra Sistemas (Spain), aims to go far beyond the mere remote delivery of control tower traffic services. This advanced solution integrates the latest ATS surveillance data, air traffic control and communication systems with a panoramic visualization system with innovative information and alarm capabilities based on the application of augmented reality and artificial intelligence. This evolution from the 'remote concept' to the new 'digital concept' is based on the goal of expanding the cooperation between man and his ATMS system and switching from the 'visual' concept of operation of the calling tower to a new operating concept. increase. Based on merging new digitized images with ATM system information.

Challenge: Rise in cyber threats to air traffic management

The use of information and communication technology (ICT) in remote tower systems to create a network between the airport and the CWP could expose ATC operations to cyber hacking. The digitization of such complex devices poses significant problems related to cybersecurity. Traditional ATC towers operate in an isolated environment protected from cyberthreats. However, because remote towers and their components are connected to the Internet or networks, they are vulnerable to hacker attacks. This ICT-specific interface and interdependencies increase the threat to remote towers.

