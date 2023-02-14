Global Smart Packaging, Labels & Tags Market Report 2022: Powerful Cross-Industry Digitalisation Trend Fuels Sector

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging, Labels & Tags Intelligent/Connected/Active Markets & Technologies Opportunities & Trends Vol 1 & Vol 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recently published report provides quantitative analysis & market sizing estimates for Smart Packaging, Labels & Tags in 2022 with forecasts to 2027 & longer terms predictions to 2032.

The aim of this research, analysis & report is to identify opportunities & threats arising from the fast-changing scene in smart packaging, labels & tags

And to structure a comprehensive report to enable smart packaging stakeholders to develop optimal strategies & actionable plans.

And as such, the report can provide a valuable guide for:

Smart packaging solution providers to develop fit-for-purpose technologies & collaborations

Packaging & Label converters to tailor their offerings to meet the needs of different vertical markets & product categories

Brand owners to deploy appropriate smart packaging technologies for optimal results & ROI

Other interested parties.

The market contains individual chapters covering the state of play in the following selected key markets: Healthcare, Food, Drinks, Personal Care, and Automotive.

This very comprehensive 400-plus page report is carefully indexed & cross-referenced to facilitate easy navigation & understanding.

Smart Packaging, Labels & Tags is a broad characterisation that covers a broad diversity of product technologies, features functionalities & applications - Leading to multiple opportunities (as well as threats) from generic to niche/high value added to commodity scenarios Meantime there is intense between technologies as well as individual solution providers. Partnerships & collaborations can be key.

Types of Smart Packaging covered in this report include:

Outward Looking (Intelligent/Connected)

Inward looking (Active)

This comprehensive new report constitutes a deep dive into the ramifications & requirements for smart packaging, labels & tags.

Types of Applications include: Consumer Engagement/Mobile Marketing, Track & Trace Mass Serialisation, Inventory & Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Product Recalls, Brand Protection, Product Authentication & more.

Packaging/labels are an inherent part of the daily lives of consumers everywhere & are well-adapted carriers for enhanced digital functionalities.

Indeed, the world of packaging is rapidly developing its own extended & mobile global eco-system.

Smart packaging/labels, which are set for a renewed surge of strong growth in coming years fueled by:

A powerful trend to digitalisation across multiple industries (further fueled by the recent COVID-19 pandemic)

The Internet of Things (IoT), incl. smart packaging & the Internet of Packaging (IoP) - Rapidly expanding

Smartphones have become ubiquitous - Huge global footprint & installed base - Constantly improving functionality & performance

The dramatic rise of eCommerce - And the major disruption this is bring to the world of branded consumer products

Sustainability/Circular economy/Pressing requirements for post-consumer -waste Packaging & labels management & sorting

Printed electronics - Promise of much lower cost devices than traditional silicon-based chips/antennas - Such components are set to open up huge new markets, that up to now have not been cost effective for electronics smart packaging solutions

Requirements for accurate & timely home medicine dispensing (out-patients & also clinical trials)

Increasing adoption of Blockchain - distributed ledger technology.

Active packaging - And how Active packaging will increasingly operate with connected packaging - Requirements for increased safety & quality - Extended shelf-life.

Companies Mentioned

Goodyear

Guala Closures

Harvestmark/Yottamark

Hedone

Herborist. Husky

Identiv

IMI

Jabil

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen

Kisico

L'Oreal

Logtag

Merck

Michelin

Multisorb

Nedap

NXP

Opsec Security

p-Chips

Palladio Group

Perfect Diary

Pernod Ricard

PragmatIC

ProofTag

Remy Martin

Ripesense

RR Donnelley

Schreiner

Sephora

SML Group

Spectra

Sproxil

Stora Enso

Surys

Systech

Temp Trip/Sealed Air

TempTime

tesa

TetraPak

Touchcode

Wiliot

Zappar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a9xyx-packaging?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.