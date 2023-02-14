Bentonite Cat Litter Market Size to Hit $4.11 Billion by 2029 | At 4.82% CAGR

Pune, India, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bentonite cat litter market size stood at USD 2.83 billion in 2021. The market is set to expand from USD 2.96 billion in 2022 to USD 4.11 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.82% over the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the clumping ability and higher absorption rates.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Bentonite Cat Litter Market, 2022-2029”.

Bentonite Cat Litter Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.82% 2029 Value Projection USD 4.11 billion Base Year 2021 Bentonite Cat Litter Market Size in 2021 USD 2.83 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 199 Segments Covered By Type, By Composition, By Distribution Channel, By Region Bentonite Cat Litter Market Growth Drivers Growing Cat Adoption Worldwide to Impel Market Expansion High Liquid and Odor Absorption Ability of the Product to Boost the Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the bentonite cat litter market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (Arm & Hammer) (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

The Clorox Company (Fresh Step) (U.S.)

Imerys S.A (France)

Mars, Incorporated (CATSAN) (U.K.)

Klybeck Lifesciences AG (Switzerland)

Elsey’s (U.S.)

Mcl Bentonite (Turkey)

Intersand Group (Canada)

Ceylan Mineral (Turkey)

Report Coverage:

The research report on bentonite cat litter provides an in-depth analysis of the significant factors driving product adoption over the analysis period. It further delves into the key trends propelling business expansion across numerous regions. It also gives an account of the major steps undertaken by major market participants for consolidating their industry position.

Drivers and Restraints:

Product Demand to Surge Owing to Increase in Cat Adoption

One of the key factors propelling the bentonite cat litter market growth is an increase in the number of multi-cat households and the growing demand for litter boxes. The expansion is further driven by the busy schedules and the modern lifestyles of cat owners.

However, market growth can be hampered by various government rules associated with the sale of dogs and cats.

Segments:

Sodium Bentonite to Record Soaring Demand Driven by the Benefit of High Absorption

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into calcium bentonite, sodium bentonite, and blend. Of these, the sodium bentonite segment is expected to register considerable expansion throughout the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to a range of characteristics such as odor lock formula and excellent absorption.

Clay Segment to Register Substantial Growth Owing to its Absorption Ability

On the basis of composition, the market is subdivided into silica & clay mix and clay. Of these, the clay segment is slated to record remarkable growth over the study period. The surge can be credited to the extensive availability of raw materials driven by the vast reserves of sodium and calcium bentonite clay in Ukraine, Australia, Greece, and India.

Offline Distribution Channel to Gain Traction Impelled by Soaring Product Sales

Based on distribution channel, the market is categorized into offline and online. The offline segment is expected to depict substantial expansion throughout the analysis period. The rise is being driven by the soaring product sales and increasing availability of various products such as apparel, packaged food, and others.

Based on geography, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Lead Driven by High Rate of Cat Adoption

The Europe bentonite cat litter market share is expected to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. The escalation can be credited to the surging rate of cat adoption in the region.

The North American market is set to exhibit appreciable growth throughout the analysis period. This can be attributed to an escalation in the overall pet population in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players Launch New Products to Strengthen Industry Position

Leading bentonite cat litter companies are focused on the adoption of various initiatives for strengthening their position in the market. Some of these initiatives include the formation of alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and others. These companies are also undertaking a series of research activities for the development of various products.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Cat Litter Market Supply Chain & Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on the Bentonite Cat Litter Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Bentonite Cat Litter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Sodium Bentonite Cat Litter Calcium Bentonite Cat Litter Blend By Composition (Value) Clay Silica & Clay Mix By Distribution Channel (Value) Online Offline By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

January 2022 – The FiloMilo brand rolled out bentonite-made cat litter in South India. The company intended to deploy Coimbatore’s stones for fulfilling the escalating product demand.

