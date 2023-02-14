NGS Library Preparation Global Market Report 2023: Declining Costs of Sequencing Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NGS Library Preparation Market By Product (Kits, Reagents, Instruments), Sequencing Type (Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Diagnostics, Discovery), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global NGS library preparation market is projected to reach $3.62 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2030.



Following a comprehensive primary and secondary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, this report provides the key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities of the industry. This market is driven by the declining costs of sequencing, the increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders, the growing utilization of NGS in disease diagnostics and precision medicine, and rising R&D investments and healthcare expenditures.



Furthermore, increasing applications of next-generation sequencing technology and collaborations between vendors to develop automated library preparation protocols provide a significant growth opportunity for this market. However, the availability of alternative technologies and the low chances of identifying positive actionable mutations for precision medicine may restrain the growth of this market. Additionally, the regulatory and standardization concerns in diagnostic testing and the limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of small & mid-sized laboratories pose a major challenge for the players operating in this market.



Based on product, in 2023, the reagents & consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased demand for reagents & consumables for NGS library preparation due to the high penetration of NGS technologies in disease diagnostics and genomic research.



Based on application, in 2023, the disease diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. The increased utilization of NGS technologies, especially in precision medicine and companion diagnostics, and growing adoption in infectious disease diagnostics is expected to boost the growth of this segment.



Based on sequencing type, in 2023, the targeted sequencing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased adoption of this sequencing type due to its advantages, such as cost-effectiveness and rapid sequencing for identifying specific gene-associated diseases.



Based on end user, in 2023, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS library preparation market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increased hospitalization rates, especially in developing economies, increased penetration of NGS technologies in hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and the high prevalence of various infectious & chronic diseases requiring complex genomic sequencing.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the global NGS library preparation market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global NGS library preparation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region of the global NGS library preparation market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Declining Costs of Sequencing

Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Genetic Disorders

Growing Utilization of NGS in Disease Diagnostics and Precision Medicine

Rising R&D Investments and Healthcare Expenditures

Restraints

Availability of Alternative Technologies

Low Chances of Identifying Positive Actionable Mutations for Precision Medicine

Opportunities

Increasing Applications of Next-generation Sequencing Technology

Collaborations Between Vendors to Develop Automated Library Preparation Protocols

Challenges

Regulatory and Standardization Concerns in Diagnostic Testing

Limited Expertise and Sequencing Capabilities of Small & Mid-sized Laboratories





Scope of the Report:

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Product

Reagents & Consumables

Library Preparation Kits

DNA Library Preparation Kits

RNA Library Preparation Kits

Other Reagents & Consumables

Instruments & Workstations

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Application

Disease Diagnostics

Cancer Diagnostics

Reproductive Health Diagnostics

Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Other Disease Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Other Applications

NGS Library Preparation Market, by Sequencing Type

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

NGS Library Preparation Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes & Research Centres

Others End Users

Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories & security agencies, the food industry, and the agriculture industry



NGS Library Preparation Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights



5 Global NGS Library Preparation Market, by Product



6 Global NGS Library Preparation Market, by Sequencing Type



7 Global NGS Library Preparation Market, by Application



8 Global NGS Library Preparation Market, by End User



9 NGS Library Preparation Market, by Geography



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

New England Biolabs Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

Merck KGaADiagenode S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0wx76-library?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.