Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2023-2030: Growing Government Initiatives to Standardize Integrated Photovoltaic Products for Buildings Bolsters Sector

The global building integrated photovoltaics market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 17.31% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Factors such as the reduction of carbon footprint by BIPV panels, high energy demand, and rising government initiatives to standardize integrated PV products are driving the studied market's growth. However, the slow growth of solar power across developing nations may impede its growth.



Nevertheless, the surge in rooftop solar systems, high efficiency and cost reduction of solar PV, and growing renewable energy investment are generating opportunities for the BIPV market.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global BIPV market encompasses Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to arise as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The region's growth is supported by the rising focus on developing renewable power. Moreover, robust economic growth and a growing population have generated prospects for renewable energy, prompting several investments in clean energy generation. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea have adopted net-zero emission targets to be achieved by 2050. Such steps widen the overall scope of the building integrated photovoltaics market.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The notable companies in the BIPV market consist of AGC Inc, Heliatek, Waaree Energies Ltd, Tesla Inc, SunPower Corporation, ClearVue Technologies Limited, Saule Technologies, Kaneka Corporation, Ertex Solartechnik GmbH, and MetSolar.



Tesla Inc is engaged in building a world that is powered by solar energy. The company's solar products are adopted by residential and commercial sectors. It spends around 5% of its revenue on R&D activities annually. Moreover, the company has installed around 480,000 roofs generating over 25 TWh of clean energy. Tesla has operations across the world, with headquarters located in the United States.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Parent Market Analysis

2.2. Impact Analysis on the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market

2.2.1. Covid-19 Impact on the Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Maturity Analysis

2.5. Industry Components

2.5.1. Component Manufacturer

2.5.2. Building Integrated Photovoltaic Manufacturers

2.5.3. End-Users

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.7. Key Buying Analysis

2.7.1. Superior Technology

2.7.2. Application

2.7.3. Efficiency

2.7.4. Reliability

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Collaborations

2.8.2. Product Launches

2.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Reduction of Carbon Footprint by BIPV Panels

2.9.2. High Demand for Energy

2.9.3. Growing Government Initiatives to Standardize Integrated Photovoltaic Products for Buildings

2.10. Market Challenge

2.10.1. Slow Growth of Solar Energy Across Developing Nations

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Rise in Rooftop Solar Systems for Homes and Businesses

2.11.2. High Efficiency and Significant Cost Reduction in the Solar PV Segment

2.11.3. Rising Need for Sustainable and Clean Energy

2.11.4. Increase in Renewable Energy Investment

2.12. Analyst Perspective



3. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - by Technology

3.1. Crystalline Silicon

3.1.1. Monocrystalline

3.1.2. Polycrystalline

3.2. Thin Film

3.3. Other Technologies



4. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - by Application

4.1. Roofing

4.2. Glazing

4.3. Facades

4.4. Architectural Shading



5. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - by Industry Vertical

5.1. Industrial

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Residential



6. Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - by Regional Outlook

7. Competitive Landscape



8. Research Methodology & Scope



