Paints and Coatings Market Size & Share to Surpass $204.57 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Paints and Coatings Market was valued at USD 153.38 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 204.57 Billion by 2028. Wine Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 4.2%.



Paints and Coatings Market Overview:

We forecast that the acrylic category to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2023-2028, with the maximum revenue share of 42%. Latex is the most common type of acrylic paint used. Acrylic polymers give a polymeric structure that has a low tendency to absorb UV light, with a higher resistance to oxidation and weathering than oil-based paints and epoxies. Also, acrylic resins are used more in wet coats with higher VOC levels compared to powder-based coatings. Currently, due to the development of advanced technology, the business has changed drastically from solvent-based to water-based or powder coat, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for acrylic resins.

Paints and Coatings Market Sample Report Includes

Introduction: An overview of the global paints and coatings market, including current trends and market dynamics.

An overview of the global paints and coatings market, including current trends and market dynamics. Market Overview: A typical sample report on the paints and coatings market may include information on market size, growth rate, and key players in the industry.

A typical sample report on the paints and coatings market may include information on market size, growth rate, and key players in the industry. Market Dynamics: It may also cover market trends, drivers, and challenges, as well as regional analysis and market segmentation by type, application, and region.



Additionally, the report may provide insights on pricing, distribution channels, and competitive landscape, as well as future market projections and opportunities for growth.

Overview of Paints and Coatings

Paints and coatings are materials used to protect, decorate, and enhance the durability of various surfaces, including walls, furniture, automobiles, and industrial equipment. They are made up of a mixture of binders, pigments, solvents, and additives, which are formulated to provide specific physical, chemical, and aesthetic properties. Paints and coatings can be classified based on their type, application method, and the surface they are used on. Some common types of paints and coatings include acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, and powder coatings.

Top Players in the Global Paints and Coatings Market

The Sherwin Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Akzo Nobel N.V.

RPM International, Inc.

PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA



Paints and Coatings Market Dynamics

Economic growth: Economic growth and increased construction activity often drive demand for paints and coatings, particularly in emerging markets.

Technological advancements: Innovation in materials and formulation technologies is leading to the development of more durable and environmentally-friendly coatings, which is driving market growth.

Stringent regulations: Environmental and safety regulations are putting pressure on manufacturers to develop coatings that meet stricter standards, which can increase costs and limit supply.

Fluctuations in raw material prices: The price of raw materials used to make paints and coatings, such as oil, pigments, and resins, can impact pricing and profitability.

Competitive landscape: The market is highly competitive, with many global and regional players vying for market share, which can impact pricing and innovation.

Shift towards sustainable solutions: The demand for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings is growing, with consumers and governments increasingly pushing for more environmentally-friendly solutions.

Paints and Coatings Market Restraints

Raw material price volatility: The prices of raw materials used to manufacture paints and coatings can be volatile, which can impact the cost of production and profitability.

Increasing environmental regulations: Environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, which can increase the cost of compliance and limit the availability of certain types of coatings.

Health and safety concerns: Some paints and coatings contain harmful chemicals that can pose health and safety risks to workers and end-users, leading to stricter regulations and demand for safer alternatives.

Intense competition: The market is highly competitive, with many global and regional players vying for market share, which can impact pricing and innovation.

Shifting consumer preferences: Consumer preferences are constantly changing, which can make it challenging for manufacturers to develop coatings that meet evolving demands.

Technological disruption: Technological advancements can disrupt the market, with new materials and formulations that may replace traditional coatings or change the way they are manufactured or applied.

Paints and Coatings Market Recommendations

Develop sustainable coatings: With increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings, manufacturers should invest in research and development to create products that are more environmentally friendly and meet stricter regulations.

Diversify raw material sources: To mitigate the impact of raw material price volatility, companies should consider diversifying their supply chains and exploring alternative sources of raw materials.

Focus on health and safety: To address health and safety concerns, companies should prioritize the development of safer alternatives and invest in employee training and education.

Embrace digital technology: To improve efficiency and reduce costs, manufacturers should adopt digital technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Differentiate through innovation: In a highly competitive market, companies should focus on developing innovative products that meet evolving consumer demands and offer unique value propositions.

Foster partnerships and collaborations: To leverage the strengths of different players in the industry, companies should explore partnerships and collaborations with suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders.

Paints and Coatings Market Future Trends

Growing use of nanotechnology: The use of nanotechnology in coatings is growing, which offers a range of benefits such as enhanced durability, scratch resistance, and anti-corrosion properties.

Advancements in 3D printing: 3D printing is becoming more prevalent in manufacturing, and the technology is expected to revolutionize the way coatings are applied and the design of products in the future.

Emergence of smart coatings: Smart coatings are expected to become more prevalent, offering benefits such as self-healing properties, corrosion resistance, and the ability to change color in response to environmental conditions.

Increased emphasis on digitalization: Digital technologies are expected to play a bigger role in the industry, with innovations such as digital color matching, real-time monitoring, and data analytics.

Growing demand for powder coatings: Powder coatings are becoming increasingly popular due to their eco-friendliness, durability, and cost-effectiveness, and are expected to gain more market share in the coming years.

Paints and Coatings Market Segmentation

By Technology

Solventborne

Waterborne

Powder

Others

By Resin

Epoxy

Acrylic

Alkyd

Others

By End User

Industrial

Commercial

Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Vantage Market Research

The global paints and coatings market is a highly competitive industry, with many regional and global players operating in the market. The market is driven by factors such as economic growth, technological advancements, and increasing demand for sustainable solutions. However, the industry faces challenges such as raw material price volatility, increasing environmental regulations, and intense competition.

Based on type, the market can be segmented into architectural coatings and industrial coatings. Architectural coatings are used on surfaces such as walls, ceilings, and floors, while industrial coatings are used on equipment, machinery, and other metal surfaces. By application method, the market can be segmented into spray coatings, brush and roller coatings, and others.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for paints and coatings, driven by increasing demand from emerging economies such as China and India. North America and Europe are also significant markets, with a focus on sustainable coatings and strict environmental regulations.

In terms of market share, some of the key players in the industry include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, and Axalta Coating Systems. These companies invest in research and development to create innovative products and remain competitive in the market.

Overall, the paints and coatings market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with increasing demand for sustainable solutions, technoslogical advancements, and a growing focus on digitalization.

Paints and Coatings Market Statistics by Market Business Insights

According to our research the global paints and coatings market is projected to reach USD 204.57 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

By type, the architectural coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to increasing construction activities and demand for decorative coatings.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for paints and coatings, accounting for more than 50% of the global market share in 2022, driven by increasing urbanization and industrialization in countries such as China and India.

By application method, the spray coatings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to its benefits such as uniform coverage, high transfer efficiency, and faster application.

Water-based coatings are the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for eco-friendly and low-VOC coatings.



Top Companies Profiles in Paints and Coatings Market

1. The Sherwin-Williams Company is a leading American company that produces paints, coatings, and related products. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sherwin-Williams operates through three segments: the Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment produces and sells architectural paints and coatings, while the Consumer Brands Group offers branded products such as Valspar, Krylon, and HGTV Home. The Performance Coatings Group produces and sells coatings for the automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets.

In addition to its core business, Sherwin-Williams also operates over 4,900 company-owned paint stores across the Americas, where it sells a variety of products such as paints, coatings, and supplies.

The company is known for its high-quality products and innovative solutions, and has won numerous awards for its sustainability initiatives and commitment to environmental stewardship. Sherwin-Williams is also actively involved in the communities it serves, supporting various causes and organizations through its charitable giving programs.

As of 2021, Sherwin-Williams has over 60,000 employees and reported net sales of over $18 billion in the previous year, making it one of the largest companies in the paints and coatings industry.

2. Akzo Nobel is a Dutch multinational company that specializes in the production of paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals. The company was founded in 1994 through the merger of Dutch company Akzo and Swedish company Nobel Industries.

Akzo Nobel operates in three business segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, and Specialty Chemicals. The Decorative Paints segment produces and sells decorative paints and coatings for both consumers and professionals. The Performance Coatings segment produces and sells coatings for the automotive, aerospace, and marine industries, as well as for industrial applications. The Specialty Chemicals segment produces and sells chemicals for various industries such as construction, agriculture, and healthcare.

The company is known for its innovative solutions, high-quality products, and sustainability initiatives. Akzo Nobel has won several awards for its sustainability efforts and is committed to reducing its environmental impact through the use of renewable energy and the development of eco-friendly products.

Akzo Nobel operates in more than 150 countries and has over 34,000 employees. In 2020, the company reported net sales of €8.5 billion. The company is a major player in the global paints and coatings industry and competes with other leading companies such as PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, and BASF.

3. Axalta Coating Systems is a global company that produces coatings and paints for a wide range of industries including automotive, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company was founded in 1866 as the Herberts Company and was later acquired by DuPont. In 2013, the company was spun off from DuPont and became a standalone company known as Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta operates in two segments: Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment produces coatings for various industrial applications such as electrical insulation and corrosion protection. The Transportation Coatings segment produces coatings for automotive, commercial vehicle, and refinish markets.

The company is known for its advanced technology and high-performance products, and has won several awards for its innovative solutions. Axalta is committed to sustainability and has set a goal to reduce its environmental footprint by 50% by 2025.

Axalta operates in more than 130 countries and has over 12,000 employees. In 2020, the company reported net sales of $3.6 billion. Axalta is one of the leading companies in the global paints and coatings industry and competes with other major players such as AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, and Sherwin-Williams.

4. PPG Industries, Inc is a multinational company that produces paints, coatings, and specialty materials for a variety of industries. The company was founded in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and has since expanded into a global corporation.

PPG operates in three business segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Architectural Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment produces coatings for automotive, aerospace, marine, and industrial applications. The Industrial Coatings segment produces coatings for appliances, food and beverage packaging, and general industrial applications. The Architectural Coatings segment produces paints and coatings for both commercial and residential customers.

PPG is known for its innovation and has developed several breakthrough technologies in the coatings industry. The company has also received numerous awards for its sustainability initiatives and commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

PPG operates in more than 70 countries and has over 47,000 employees. In 2020, the company reported net sales of $13.8 billion. PPG is one of the largest companies in the global paints and coatings industry and competes with other leading companies such as Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Paints and Coatings Market Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are mature markets for paints and coatings, with a high level of consumption due to established infrastructure and construction industries. However, the market growth is expected to be slower in these regions due to increasing environmental regulations and a shift towards more sustainable and eco-friendly products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience strong growth in the paints and coatings market due to increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries, as well as a growing middle class. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to be major contributors to the growth in this region.

Latin America is another emerging market for paints and coatings, driven by a growing construction industry and increased demand from the automotive sector. However, political and economic instability in some countries in the region may impact the market growth.

The Middle East and Africa region is also expected to experience significant growth in the paints and coatings market due to increasing infrastructure projects and a growing construction industry. However, the market growth may be limited due to the volatility of the oil and gas industry in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 153.38 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 204.57 Billion CAGR 4.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players The Sherwin Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options



