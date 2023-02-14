Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The electronics & electrical ceramics market size stood at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2022 and 2031. The global industry is anticipated to reach US$ 20.7 Bn by 2031. Use of electronics and electrical ceramics is expected to rise due to growth in the consumer appliances industry. A variety of consumer appliance parts, including actuators and sensors, are made using electrical ceramics and electronics.



The medical industry is likely to use ceramics on a large scale. Increase in use of bone and dental implants is predicted to drive the global electronics & electrical ceramics market in the near future. Key market participants are concentrating on increasing their production capacities to diversify their income sources. These companies are also enhancing the production processes by eliminating waste and boosting productivity through automation and numerous other technical advancements.

Advanced materials that often find utilization in electronic and electrical devices include ceramics. Ceramics have distinct thermal, mechanical, and electrical characteristics, which make them useful in a variety of applications, including piezoelectric devices, insulators, and capacitors. They are increasingly used in different end-use sectors, including telecommunications, biomedical, and aerospace industries, which is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the global market.

Key Findings of Market Report

High usage of electronic gadgets and rise in internet penetration are estimated to expand the consumer appliances industry. Ceramics are utilized in the manufacturing of many electronic components, including capacitors and insulators, as they have a high level of electrical and thermal stability. Electronic parts can be made smaller by using ceramics due to their high dielectric constant. As such, the global electronics & electrical ceramics market is anticipated to develop due to the rise in demand for electronic gadgets.





According to the recent market report, the alumina ceramics material type segment is anticipated to hold the highest share between 2022 and 2031. The segment had a sizeable share of 37.1% in 2021. Given its excellent electrical insulation and thermal stability characteristics, alumina ceramics are frequently used in electronics and electrical systems. High-power electronic devices, high-frequency communication systems, and high temperature superconductors are all made using these ceramics.





Based on the most recent market trends, it is anticipated that the monolithic ceramics product type segment would dominate the market between 2022 and 2031. In 2021, the segment held a considerable share of 43.1%. High electrical insulation provided by monolithic ceramics make them appropriate for use in electronic and electrical systems. For high-power applications, ceramics that can endure high voltage as well as current without experiencing electrical breakdown are necessary. This is likely to drive the segment.





The consumer appliances segment is anticipated to hold the highest share between 2022 and 2031. In 2021, the segment had a major share of 46.9%. Increase in usage of energy-efficient appliances is expected to propel the segment. Use of home automation systems has increased as a result of growing inclination toward smart homes. Customers can use their cellphones or voice-activated devices to operate a variety of appliances utilizing these technologies.



Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market: Growth Drivers

Ceramic materials are utilized to create a variety of bone implants, particularly joint replacements and spinal implants. They are used in medical devices as diagnostic tools and surgical instruments owing to their robustness, biocompatibility, and durability. In light of this, market dynamics for electronics and electrical ceramics are expected to be driven by the growing usage of bone and dental implants.





Electrical and electronic systems benefit from the better insulation and effectiveness of ceramic materials. This is explained by the high insulating resistance, thermal stability, and dielectric constant of these materials. Ceramics are therefore necessary for high-power electronic devices, high-frequency communication systems, and high-temperature superconductors to survive their respective extreme voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. Ceramics are perfect for use in microwave filters and high-power electrical devices as they also have low dielectric losses. Consequently, it is projected that a rise in demand for high-performance electronic components would accelerate market development in the next few years.



Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global electronics & electrical ceramics market between 2022 and 2031, based on the most recent market forecast. The region held a share of 47.7% in 2021. Industry growth in the region is driven by expansion in the consumer appliances industry. There is a substantial export and industrial base in the Asia Pacific region. South Korea, Taiwan, China, Japan, and other countries in the region are major producers of electrical and electronic systems and equipment.



Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market: Key Players

Nippon Carbide Industries Co., Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

TAYCA Co., Ltd.

Heraeus Holding

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

MARUWA Co., Ltd

Electronics & Electrical Ceramics Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconia Ceramics

Silica Ceramics

Others



Product Type

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others

Application

Consumer Appliances

Power Grids

Medical Devices

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



