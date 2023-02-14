Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size, Share To Grow $ 120 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 12%

New York, United States , Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size to grow from USD 50 billion in 2021 to USD 120 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period. The market value will rise as online services are used more frequently worldwide.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

The size and power of data centres have grown significantly as a result of the rising need for more effective IT solutions and the financial advantages of contemporary integrated connectivity applications. The need for self-contained data centres has also been driven by the growing global market competition and cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and big data. In addition, the financial implications of the data centre acquisition by key market participants have increased demand for cloud technologies. In fact, there are numerous initiatives being taken by international providers of data centre systems to lessen latency issues and enhance the user experience. Additionally, the governments of many nations are implementing a number of actions to boost regional digital development and encourage the use of data centre technologies.

The market demand for traditional and modular data centre solutions and services is expected to rise during the anticipated time period as more small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups have begun implementing network infrastructure solutions. In addition, the growth in data collection via digital channels and rising data consumption, combined with the adoption of advanced technologies, have made it simpler for many businesses to grow their databases and move mission-critical workloads to data centres. In addition, a number of significant market players have begun investing heavily in data centre projects to suit the organisations' demands for infrastructure. Data centres require significant upfront costs, and their development takes over two to three years. Until the data centre is fully operational, businesses frequently struggle to handle finances and other company functions. In addition, the rising use of power is another factor impeding the market's overall expansion.

Browse 55 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 245 Pages and in-depth TOC on “ Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cooling, Power, UPS, IT Racks & Enclosures, LV/MV Distribution, Networking Equipment, DCIM), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”

Cooling solutions segment is anticipated to witness growth rate of 10% over the forecast period.

Based on product, the global data center infrastructure market is segmented into Cooling, Power, UPS, IT Racks & Enclosures, LV/MV Distribution, Networking Equipment, DCIM. Due to the growing emphasis on enhancing efficiency by simplifying overall power usage, the cooling solutions category is predicted to rise by 10% among these. In order to keep the servers, UPS, GPUs, and networking equipment functional, modern data centres require cooling solutions.

Hardware segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

On the basis of Component, the global data center infrastructure market is segmented into Hardware, Software, Services. Among them, it is projected that demand for high-quality hardware equipment will fuel market expansion. The requirement for high-quality IT infrastructure that can adapt to changing end-user demand has increased as a result of the growing popularity of micro, cloud, modular, and edge data centres. In addition, there is a growing need for small, high-performance IT components to assure space savings in micro and modular infrastructures. The segmental growth is also being supported by the rising need for cooling equipment that mandates the preservation of IT components from overheating. The players have also begun concentrating on providing cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions to guarantee optimal cooling of IT systems.

Colocation Segment to dominate the market with the market share of 21.7%.

Based on application, the global data center infrastructure market is segmented into BFSI, Colocation, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom. With a market share of 21.7% and a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period, the colocation category is leading the pack of these. The creation of more new data centre facilities is the primary cause of the expansion. In order to establish a distinctive position in the industry, technology suppliers have begun to expand their market presence. In addition, the introduction of large sites will raise the demand for sophisticated software for managing a facility's labour, infrastructure, and security.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market for the global Data Center Infrastructure market in 2021.

In 2021, Asia pacific region is dominating the market with the market share of 13% over the forecast period. The number of SMEs in the Asia Pacific area has been boosted by the growing availability of commercial digital solutions and the expanding internet usage. Big data and artificial intelligence are being used more and more in this area, which is accelerating the growth of the data centre sector. The systems by manufacturing forms are using various technologies like IoT and machine learning more and more, which will increase the amount of data collected. As a result, there will be increased demand to build sophisticated data centres, which will drive up the installation of networking and power solutions during the next few years.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Key Vendors in Data Center Infrastructure Market: IBM Corporation, Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton Corporation Inc., Siemens, AG, Johnson Controls Inc., HP Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sunbird Software, CommScope Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc and Others.

