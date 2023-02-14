Agrochemicals Market in India 2023: Need for Food Grains Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agrochemicals Market in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is projected that India's agrochemicals business will grow more quickly because of the nation integrating farming practices and positive trends. The landmass can be utilized for agriculture, but because of the rising influence of urbanization, it is rapidly diminishing, which encourages farmers to use various agrochemicals to raise land productivity and maintain soil health.

However, farmers are spending more money on agrochemical seed treatments that assist in ensuring disease resistance as well as better and more uniform germination. With 13,175 Metric Tons (MT), the state of Maharashtra occupies the top spot in terms of chemical pesticide consumption. This is followed by the states of Uttar Pradesh (11688 MT), Telangana (5090 MT), Jammu & Kashmir (4086.32 MT), and so on. As of FY 2022, the biggest volume of agrochemical exports was for insecticides, valued at INR 364.97 billion, followed by fungicides, INR 119.75 billion, and herbicides, INR 72.98 billion.



Market Influencers:



The two significant factors propelling growth in the crop protection sector are the need for food grains and growing knowledge regarding the importance of crop protection chemicals to prevent crop loss.

India also plays a big part in the global supply chain, and the government has recognized the potential of agrochemicals as one of the champion pillars of its economy. India's crop protection industry is increasingly making use of its R&D facilities as it advances to create better solutions that are safer, more efficient, and compliant with international standards.





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Consumption of agrochemicals - market size and growth forecast (FY 2018 - FY 2027)

4.2. Top 10 states based on consumption of chemical pesticides

4.3. Top 10 states based on consumption of bio-pesticides

4.4. Export of key agrochemicals (FY 2021 & FY 2022)

4.5. Import of key agrochemicals (FY 2021 & FY 2022)

4.6. Total pesticides used per year in tones (2021)

4.7. Number of registered pesticides (2021)

4.8. Top 10 countries by conventional crop protection sales performance (2021 vs 2022)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challengers



Chapter 6: SWOT Analysis

6.1. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7: Trade Analysis

7.1. Trade Analysis



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Top 10 Indian agrochemical companies based on revenue (FY 2021 vs FY 2022)

8.1.1. Bharat Rasayan Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Financial data and segment-wise data is available for public companies only

8.1.2. Coromandel International Limited

8.1.3. Indofil Industries Limited

8.1.4. Meghmani Group

8.1.5. PI Industries Limited

8.1.6. Sharda Cropchem Limited

8.1.7. UPL Limited

8.1.8. Crystal Crop Protection Limited

8.1.9. Gharda Chemicals Limited

8.1.10. Tagros Chemicals India Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

9.1. Recent developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

10.1. Research methodology

10.2. About the Publisher

10.3. Disclaimer



