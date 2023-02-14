CNH Industrial achieves top 1% ranking in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2023

English Italian

London, February 14, 2023



CNH Industrial has been included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook with the highest score (87/100) in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry. The Yearbook is produced by S&P Global, a world leading international finance and analytics company.

CNH Industrial placed in the top 1% of over 7,800 companies assessed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. The annual Sustainability Yearbook identifies companies that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability.

“We are extremely proud to be confirmed as a top scorer in this year’s S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “Sustainability is one of our key strategic priorities and we create profitable growth through environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. We ensure our facilities, products, and processes incorporate sustainability principles to create value for our business, customers, stakeholders, and the wider world.”

