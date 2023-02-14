Asensus Surgical Announces Machine Learning and Cloud Infrastructure Collaboration with Google Cloud to Advance Performance-Guided Surgery

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Google Cloud to integrate Google Cloud’s secure cloud data architecture and machine learning (ML) technologies to further expand the capabilities of the Asensus Surgical’s Performance-Guided Surgery™ (PGS) framework enabled through the Intelligent Surgical Unit ™ (ISU™).



Performance-Guided Surgery can help surgeons perform procedures more accurately and efficiently, and ultimately help surgeons avoid complications and improve patient outcomes.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Google Cloud to realize and scale our Performance Guidance Surgery capabilities, by leveraging the data collected by our state-of-the-art ISU technology in conjunction with Google Cloud’s leading machine learning technologies and cloud architecture,” said Anthony Fernando, Asensus Surgical President and CEO. “For several years, we have been pioneering digital surgical capabilities to provide surgeons with novel, real-time intraoperative digital tools and clinical intelligence. This collaboration to better capture clinical performance data and apply augmented intelligence capabilities to provide clinical insight, will ultimately drive consistently superior outcomes for patients.”

The ISU is a real-time intraoperative surgical image analytics platform that leverages augmented intelligence to help reduce surgical variability and provides tools to reduce a surgeon’s cognitive fatigue while collecting clinical data related to the surgical procedure. Asensus will enable customer access portals and performance dashboards for surgeons and hospitals, and Google Cloud’s secure cloud data architecture will capture this data. Asensus will use Google Cloud’s machine learning technologies to analyze the data and discern clinical intelligence that can be utilized by surgeons and hospitals in addition to continuously improving the software in the ISU to provide better intra-operative clinical insight.

“Asensus’ expertise in real-time intraoperative tools combined with our expertise in secure data-capture and machine learning will give surgeons advanced insights to help them in their important work,” said Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare for Google Cloud. “We are bringing our shared commitment to developing powerful tools for surgeons and healthcare providers around the world, ultimately enabling them to offer more effective, digitally-enabled care to patients worldwide."

Additional details on this partnership will be provided at Asensus Surgical’s previously announced investor day that will take place at 11:30 am on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in New York City. Additional details about this event can be found on the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations .

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance® Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com . Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications . For more information, visit www.asensus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to Asensus Surgical’s announcement of its machine learning and cloud infrastructure collaboration with Google Cloud to advance Performance-Guided Surgery. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the collaboration between Asensus Surgical and Google Cloud will be successful and whether the collaboration between Asensus Surgical and Google Cloud will better capture clinical performance data and apply Augmented Intelligence capabilities to provide clinical insight which will ultimately drive consistently superior outcomes for patients. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Isabella Rodriguez, 708-833-1572

CG Life

irodriguez@cglife.com