Ovenue and Enderby Entertainment Form Strategic Partnership to Tokenize and Finance Movie Production Through Blockchain Technology

San Francisco, California, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovenue Inc. which develops state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology for launching valuation, tokenization, and monetization of real-world assets, today announced a partnership with Enderby Entertainment, a global film, television, and digital media company providing production and postproduction services. Ovenue and Enderby have identified significant synergy in working together to develop a tokenization and monetization platform for movie financing. Ovenue’s blockchain PaaS platform will enable Enderby Entertainment to create a completely new alternative to current movie financing, through a decentralized finance protocol for asset-backed financing. This partnership will offer investors access to a state-of-the-art platform for movie asset ownership.

In 2022, Ovenue launched an artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled valuation and financing infrastructure with over $400M of Tokenized Assets Valued (TAV) including franchising agreements, brands, real-estate portfolios, and life science patents. The platform now features an asset valuation and tokenization layer, an asset-backed non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for transactions, and a decentralized finance protocol for borrowing and lending against these assets. Ovenue’s technology has evolved as a no-code, PaaS for asset tokenization and decentralized finance covering several asset classes.

"Our partnership with Enderby will enable the use of Web3-related technologies to remove friction from multi-party transactions, improve data management, and accelerate transactions in the movie industry”, commented Ram Shanmugam, CEO, and Co-founder of Ovenue.

Enderby Entertainment was founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., as a leader in global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production. In 16 years, the company has produced numerous international feature films of a high profile with top distribution partners. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy of passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality. Enderby launched the first full-length feature film of profile as an NFT, ZERO CONTACT, starring Anthony Hopkins. Enderby has an eye on the convergence of Hollywood and Web 3.0.

Enderby CEO Rick Dugdale commented on the new venture: “There is a large and growing global demand for film financing and we believe that blockchain tech and the use of decentralized finance on the blockchain will help reduce funding friction, process, transparency, and offer tokenized movie assets as an alternative investment class. We’ve been in the space for a while now and this is just the beginning for us.”

About Ovenue

Ovenue is a platform SaaS company that builds and licenses blockchain technologies for real-world asset Valuation, Tokenization, and Financing. Ovenue’s artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled platform provides asset owners and businesses with an end-to-end customizable solution to onboard, secure, and monetize their real-world assets. Ovenue’s process removes the complexities of building tokenization and decentralized finance products for various asset classes. For more, visit www.ovenue.com

About Enderby Entertainment

Founded in 2006 by partners Rick Dugdale and Daniel Petrie, Jr., Enderby Entertainment is a global entertainment production, visual effects, and post-production company based in Beverly Hills, California, with Canadian operations in Kelowna, British Columbia. In 15 years, the company has produced 18 feature films. Enderby Entertainment is built on innovation, integrity, and the refined philosophy that passion and cutting-edge methodology to create compelling, story-driven projects efficiently with no compromise in quality. For more, visit www.enderbyentertainment.com.

Additional Information

Notice regarding forward-looking statements

