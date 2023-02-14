Breckenridge Distillery Strikes Gold at 2023 World Whiskies Awards

Breckenridge Distillery Whiskeys Earn Three Top Prizes for Best American Blended Malt, Best American Blended Limited Release, and Best American Blended



Gold Awarded to Breckenridge Two Clans, Collectors Art Series’ XO Cognac Cask Finish, and Breckenridge 105 High Proof

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, the world’s highest distillery and one of the most awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., celebrates the wins of Best American Blended Malt, Best American Blended Limited Release, and Best American Blended in Whisky Magazine’s 2023 World Whiskies Awards. With over 1,300 spirits submitted from across the country, over 200 judges awarded gold medals to Breckenridge Two Clans, Collectors Art Series #2 and Breckenridge 105 High Proof at the World Whiskies Awards celebrating the world’s best whiskies across the globe.

“We are incredibly honored to have Breckenridge Distillery recognized for the 9th year running on the global stage for our whiskies and limited-edition releases.” said Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery “Breckenridge Distillery has a lot in store for the year ahead including a new line of limited-edition malt whiskeys, other great products, and campaigns. We’re excited to take this momentum with us throughout the year.”





About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is based in Breckenridge, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Their Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the US.

The Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “ahead,” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

