Draganfly Fulfills Delivery of First Situational Assessment Drone for DSNS Emergency Services Department Ukraine

Draganfly’s Situational Assessment Drones will provide regions of Ukraine with intel, infrastructure assessments, and aid in search and rescue operations throughout the country.

Los Angeles, CA., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has delivered the first of three Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS Emergency Services Department in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Draganfly will also complete the delivery of two Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS in other regions of Ukraine to provide situational awareness intel, infrastructure assessments, and aid in search and rescue operations throughout the country.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is a central body of executive power with activities directed and coordinated by the Cabinet of Ministers through the Minister of internal affairs. It implements state policies in the domain of civil protection, protection of population and territories from emergencies, prevention of emergencies, rectification of emergency consequences, rescue work, fire extinguishing, fire and technogenic safety, accident rescue service activities, and hydrometeorologic activities.

The Situational Assessment Drone is an automated VTOL drone that utilizes RGB & Multi-Spectral imaging solutions to quickly provide the operator with instantly available maps for future use. The drones are lightweight, easy to deploy, and provide multiple flight and data capture options. These drones help improve situational awareness, assist in hazardous and inaccessible areas, and can increase overall efficiency for ground resources.

“Our drones continue to play a significant role in assisting and aiding the people of Ukraine,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly has been engaged with several organizations to ensure Ukraine is supported with the best available technology. We are excited to get the first of three Situational Assessment Drones to DSNS Emergency Services Ukraine to make an even greater impact in the country.”

“Draganfly’s drone technology is crucial in helping ensure our first responders remain safe while responding to emergencies,” said Yurii Anykiienko, International Cooperation Specialist with the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region. “Drones are the primary tools in this conflict. They provide our first responders with the necessary information to respond to operations effectively.”

“Due to the sheer number and severity of incidents that first responders are having to manage, they need all the specialized equipment they can get their hands on to help during this conflict,” said Kevin Royle, Founder of Fire Fighter Aid Ukraine. “Draganfly’s Situational Assessment Drones will provide first responders in Ukraine the chance to create a safe plan when they need to respond to dangerous and inaccessible areas.”

