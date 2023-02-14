Gilat Presents Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Q4 revenue of $73 million, up 8% year over year, GAAP operating income of $6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million

2022 revenue of $240 million, up 12% year over year, GAAP operating income of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, up 64% YoY

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down. Mr. Ami Boehm named as the new Chairman of the Board

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues of $72.6 million, up 8% compared with $67.0 million in Q4 2021;

Non-GAAP operating income of $7.1 million, up 8% compared with $6.6 million in Q4 2021;

GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q4 2021; GAAP net loss in Q4 2022 includes a one-time tax expense of $12.9 million that was recorded with respect to historical trapped earnings. The Company elected to take advantage of the temporary Israeli tax relief of 2022 and pay a reduced tax rate to allow certain distribution of dividends or acquisitions without additional corporate tax liability in the future; Net income in Q4 2022 excluding this one-time tax expense was $6.9 million;

Non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $5.6 million, or $0.1 per diluted share, in Q4 2021;

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million compared with $10.4 million in Q4 2021.

Full year 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $239.8 million, up 12% compared with $215.0 million in 2021;

of $13.6 million, up 3.1x compared with $4.4 million in 2021; GAAP net loss of $5.9 million or $0.1 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $3.0 million in 2021 or $0.05 per share; GAAP net income excluding the above-mentioned one-time tax expense of $12.9 million was $7.0 million;

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management guidance for 2023 are for revenues of between $260 to $280 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the midpoint, GAAP operating income of between $15 to $19 million, representing year-over-year growth of 70% at the midpoint, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $30 to $34 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% at the mid-point.

Changes in Chairman of the Board Position

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down from his chairman and directorship positions effective March 8, 2023. The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as the new Chairman of the Board.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter, capping off a strong 2022. For both the quarter and the year, we achieved solid revenue growth, strong gross margins, and significant improvement in our profitability- particularly in our operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

"2022 marked key achievements in several strategic areas. We delivered SkyEdge IV, our leading ground segment for next generation satellite communication to over 20 gateways worldwide, enabling hundreds of Gbps of capacity and securing tens of millions of dollars' worth of contract awards.

"We had a record year in Mobility with Inflight Connectivity (IFC), bringing in orders valued at tens of millions of dollars, for both our ground segment platform, modems and our transceiver product line. In the Maritime sector, we secured a new win for SkyEdge IV to enable maritime applications and are making excellent progress with SES on the cruise premium maritime service with SkyEdge IV.

"In Cellular Backhaul, we also had a record year with tens of millions of dollars in orders and in Defense, we made progress with important multi-million dollar wins and a growing pipeline."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "In summary, we are very pleased with our performance over the past year. We look forward to further growth on our top and bottom lines in 2023 as the satellite communications sector strongly gains additional traction. Our pipeline continues to increase and broaden as we continue to see growing demand for our products and services among new as well as existing customers. As we move through 2023, we are increasingly optimistic and as our guidance demonstrates, we expect to maintain our strong momentum ahead.

"After an intensive two-year period of helping to rebuild the company following the pandemic's repercussions, Mr. Isaac Angel has decided to retire as Chairman of the Board, effective March 8, 2023, due to personal time constraints. I would like thank Mr. Angel for his great contribution over the past two years and to wish him success in the future.

"The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as Chairman of the Board effective upon Mr. Angel's departure. On behalf of Gilat, I would like to welcome Mr. Boehm who has been an invaluable Board Member for the last 10 years and I am most pleased that we will now gain even more from his vast experience in directing Gilat to maximize the great potential that we see ahead."

Key Recent Announcements

Gilat Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Contract for SATCOM Expansion on Trains in Asia-Pacific

Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic IFC Partnership with Multimillion-Dollar Agreements for the Americas

Comlabs Selects Gilat for US Government Critical Communications Requirements



Conference Call Details

Gilat's management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Tuesday February 14, 2023 Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553 International: +972-3-918-0609

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2022

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets and one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-trapped earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Twelve months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Audited Unaudited Revenues $ 239,840 $ 214,970 $ 72,627 $ 67,024 Cost of revenues 152,932 143,703 44,911 42,328 Gross profit 86,908 71,267 27,716 24,696 Research and development expenses, net 35,640 31,336 10,098 8,452 Selling and marketing expenses 21,694 21,512 5,970 5,685 General and administrative expenses 18,850 15,587 5,525 4,545 Impairment of held for sale asset 771 651 53 651 Total operating expenses 76,955 69,086 21,646 19,333 Operating income 9,953 2,181 6,070 5,363 Financial expenses, net (2,818 ) (1,722 ) (102 ) (264 ) Income before taxes on income 7,135 459 5,968 5,099 Taxes on income 13,063 3,492 11,988 2,969 Net income (loss) $ (5,928 ) $ (3,033 ) $ (6,020 ) $ 2,130 Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share Basic 56,591,994 56,401,074 56,610,404 56,539,237 Diluted 56,591,994 56,401,074 56,610,404 56,627,907

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited Gross profit $ 27,716 73 $ 27,789 $ 24,696 71 $ 24,767 Operating expenses 21,646 (943 ) 20,703 19,333 (1,147 ) 18,186 Operating income 6,070 1,016 7,086 5,363 1,218 6,581 Income before taxes on income 5,968 1,016 6,984 5,099 1,218 6,317 Net income (loss) $ (6,020 ) 13,896 $ 7,876 $ 2,130 3,517 $ 5,647 Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share Basic 56,610,404 56,610,404 56,539,237 56,539,237 Diluted 56,610,404 56,623,366 56,627,907 56,928,169 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets) Three months ended Three months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (6,020 ) $ 2,130 Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 73 66 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions - 5 73 71 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 513 445 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 50 51 Impairment of held for sale asset 53 651 Other 327 - 943 1,147 Taxes on income 12,880 2,299 Non-GAAP net income $ 7,876 $ 5,647





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP As Restated (1) Unaudited Audited Unaudited Gross profit $ 86,908 303 $ 87,211 $ 71,267 297 $ 71,564 Operating expenses 76,955 (3,337 ) 73,618 69,086 (1,882 ) 67,204 Operating income 9,953 3,640 13,593 2,181 2,179 4,360 Income before taxes on income 7,135 3,640 10,775 459 2,179 2,638 Net income (loss) (5,928 ) 16,478 10,550 (3,033 ) 4,478 1,445 Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.10 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.19 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.03 Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share Basic 56,591,994 56,591,994 56,401,074 56,401,074 Diluted 56,591,994 56,650,362 56,401,074 56,878,852 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets) Twelve months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net loss $ (5,928 ) $ (3,033 ) Gross profit Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 293 277 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 10 20 303 297 Operating expenses Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 1,927 1,027 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions 201 204 Impairment of held for sale asset 771 651 Other 438 - 3,337 1,882 Taxes on income 12,838 2,299 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,550 $ 1,445

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands ADJUSTED EBITDA: Twelve months ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) As Restated (1) Unaudited Unaudited GAAP net income (loss) $ (5,928 ) $ (3,033 ) $ (6,020 ) $ 2,130 Adjustments: Financial expenses, net 2,818 1,722 102 264 Taxes on income 13,063 3,492 11,988 2,969 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 2,220 1,304 586 511 Impairment of held for sale asset 771 651 53 651 Other 438 - 327 - Depreciation and amortization (*) 11,832 11,214 3,063 3,848 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,214 $ 15,350 $ 10,099 $ 10,373 (*) Including amortization of lease incentive SEGMENT REVENUES: Twelve months ended Three months ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Audited Unaudited Satellite Networks $ 120,381 $ 115,408 $ 36,388 $ 32,252 Integrated Solutions 61,376 50,054 16,329 16,514 Network Infrastructure and Services 58,083 49,508 19,910 18,258 Total revenues $ 239,840 $ 214,970 $ 72,627 $ 67,024

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,591 $ 81,859 Short-term deposits - 2,159 Restricted cash 541 2,592 Trade receivables, net 50,644 39,161 Contract assets 24,971 26,008 Inventories 33,024 28,432 Other current assets 19,283 14,607 Held for sale asset - 4,587 Total current assets 215,054 199,405 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Restricted cash 13 12 Long-term contract assets 11,149 12,539 Severance pay funds 5,947 6,795 Deferred taxes 18,265 17,551 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,891 4,478 Other long-term assets 10,737 10,456 Total long-term assets 50,002 51,831 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 76,578 72,391 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 309 640 GOODWILL 43,468 43,468 TOTAL ASSETS $ 385,411 $ 367,735 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.) U.S. dollars in thousands December 31, 2022 2021 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 20,668 $ 19,776 Accrued expenses 50,356 49,202 Advances from customers and deferred revenues 30,531 24,373 Operating lease liabilities 1,941 1,818 Other current liabilities 22,291 13,339 Total current liabilities 125,787 108,508 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay 6,580 7,292 Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 1,041 1,209 Operating lease liabilities 1,890 2,283 Other long-term liabilities 5,988 120 Total long-term liabilities 15,499 10,904 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,711 2,706 Additional paid-in capital 932,086 929,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,847 ) (6,357 ) Accumulated deficit (683,825 ) (677,897 ) Total shareholders' equity 244,125 248,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 385,411 $ 367,735





GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands Twelve months ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated (1) Unaudited Audited Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,928 ) $ (3,033 ) $ (6,020 ) $ 2,130 Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,608 10,991 3,004 3,789 Impairment of held for sale asset 771 651 53 651 Stock-based compensation of options 2,220 1,304 586 511 Accrued severance pay, net 136 26 44 203 Deferred taxes, net (627 ) 1,744 (2,450 ) 1,694 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (11,162 ) (11,205 ) 1,108 (8,715 ) Decrease in contract assets 2,481 21,412 4,771 78 Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term and deferred charges) (3,445 ) (247 ) 5,208 5,238 Decrease (increase) in inventories (5,416 ) 2,449 614 2,796 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (259 ) (711 ) (4,574 ) 2,007 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 549 (1,482 ) 2,316 861 Increase (decrease) in advance from customers and deferred revenue 5,929 (917 ) (1,468 ) (5,390 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 13,957 (2,079 ) 13,592 (681 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 10,814 18,903 16,784 5,172 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (12,793 ) (8,933 ) (3,568 ) (3,909 ) Repayment of (investment in) short term deposits 2,159 (2,159 ) - (2,159 ) Investment in financial instrument (1,536 ) - - - Receipts from sale of held for sale asset 4,006 - 4,006 - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,164 ) (11,092 ) 438 (6,068 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payment - (35,003 ) - - Repayment of long-term loan - (4,000 ) - - Net cash used in financing activities - (39,003 ) - - Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 32 (303 ) 47 (51 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,682 (31,495 ) 17,269 (947 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 84,463 115,958 69,876 85,410 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 87,145 $ 84,463 $ 87,145 $ 84,463



