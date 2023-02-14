Gilat Presents Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Petah-Tikva, ISRAEL

Q4 revenue of $73 million, up 8% year over year, GAAP operating income of $6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10 million

2022 revenue of $240 million, up 12% year over year, GAAP operating income of $10 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million, up 64% YoY

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down. Mr. Ami Boehm named as the new Chairman of the Board

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $72.6 million, up 8% compared with $67.0 million in Q4 2021;
  • GAAP operating income of $6.1 million, up 13% compared with $5.4 million in Q4 2021;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $7.1 million, up 8% compared with $6.6 million in Q4 2021;
  • GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with GAAP net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in Q4 2021;
    • GAAP net loss in Q4 2022 includes a one-time tax expense of $12.9 million that was recorded with respect to historical trapped earnings. The Company elected to take advantage of the temporary Israeli tax relief of 2022 and pay a reduced tax rate to allow certain distribution of dividends or acquisitions without additional corporate tax liability in the future;
    • Net income in Q4 2022 excluding this one-time tax expense was $6.9 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $7.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared with $5.6 million, or $0.1 per diluted share, in Q4 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million compared with $10.4 million in Q4 2021.

Full year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $239.8 million, up 12% compared with $215.0 million in 2021;
  • GAAP operating income of $10.0 million, up 4.6x compared to $2.2 million in 2021;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $13.6 million, up 3.1x compared with $4.4 million in 2021;
  • GAAP net loss of $5.9 million or $0.1 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $3.0 million in 2021 or $0.05 per share; GAAP net income excluding the above-mentioned one-time tax expense of $12.9 million was $7.0 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $10.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share, up 7.3x compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.03 per diluted share in 2021;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $25.2 million, up 64% compared with adjusted EBITDA of $15.4 million in 2021.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management guidance for 2023 are for revenues of between $260 to $280 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the midpoint, GAAP operating income of between $15 to $19 million, representing year-over-year growth of 70% at the midpoint, and Adjusted EBITDA of between $30 to $34 million, representing year-over-year growth of 27% at the mid-point.

Changes in Chairman of the Board Position

Mr. Isaac Angel, Chairman of the Board, announced his plans to step down from his chairman and directorship positions effective March 8, 2023. The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as the new Chairman of the Board.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter, capping off a strong 2022. For both the quarter and the year, we achieved solid revenue growth, strong gross margins, and significant improvement in our profitability- particularly in our operating income and adjusted EBITDA.

"2022 marked key achievements in several strategic areas. We delivered SkyEdge IV, our leading ground segment for next generation satellite communication to over 20 gateways worldwide, enabling hundreds of Gbps of capacity and securing tens of millions of dollars' worth of contract awards.

"We had a record year in Mobility with Inflight Connectivity (IFC), bringing in orders valued at tens of millions of dollars, for both our ground segment platform, modems and our transceiver product line. In the Maritime sector, we secured a new win for SkyEdge IV to enable maritime applications and are making excellent progress with SES on the cruise premium maritime service with SkyEdge IV.

"In Cellular Backhaul, we also had a record year with tens of millions of dollars in orders and in Defense, we made progress with important multi-million dollar wins and a growing pipeline."

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "In summary, we are very pleased with our performance over the past year. We look forward to further growth on our top and bottom lines in 2023 as the satellite communications sector strongly gains additional traction. Our pipeline continues to increase and broaden as we continue to see growing demand for our products and services among new as well as existing customers. As we move through 2023, we are increasingly optimistic and as our guidance demonstrates, we expect to maintain our strong momentum ahead.

"After an intensive two-year period of helping to rebuild the company following the pandemic's repercussions, Mr. Isaac Angel has decided to retire as Chairman of the Board, effective March 8, 2023, due to personal time constraints. I would like thank Mr. Angel for his great contribution over the past two years and to wish him success in the future.

"The Board has appointed Mr. Ami Boehm as Chairman of the Board effective upon Mr. Angel's departure. On behalf of Gilat, I would like to welcome Mr. Boehm who has been an invaluable Board Member for the last 10 years and I am most pleased that we will now gain even more from his vast experience in directing Gilat to maximize the great potential that we see ahead."  

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Contract for SATCOM Expansion on Trains in Asia-Pacific
  • Gilat and Intelsat Expand Their Strategic IFC Partnership with Multimillion-Dollar Agreements for the Americas
  • Comlabs Selects Gilat for US Government Critical Communications Requirements

Conference Call Details
Gilat's management will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Tuesday February 14, 2023
Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in:  US: 1-888-407-2553
International: +972-3-918-0609
   

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq4-2022

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company's website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, litigation expenses, income related to trade secrets claims, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, income tax effect on adjustments, one-time changes of deferred tax assets and one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-trapped earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company's financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat's operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat's comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks associated with the outbreak and global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat's products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company's proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat's international operations and its location in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat's business, reference is made to Gilat's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks
Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@ekgir.com


        
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
  Twelve months endedThree months ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
        As Restated (1)
  Unaudited Audited  Unaudited
         
Revenues$239,840  $214,970  $72,627  $67,024 
Cost of revenues 152,932   143,703   44,911   42,328 
         
Gross profit 86,908   71,267   27,716   24,696 
         
Research and development expenses, net 35,640   31,336   10,098   8,452 
Selling and marketing expenses 21,694   21,512   5,970   5,685 
General and administrative expenses 18,850   15,587   5,525   4,545 
Impairment of held for sale asset 771   651   53   651 
         
Total operating expenses  76,955   69,086   21,646   19,333 
         
Operating income  9,953   2,181   6,070   5,363 
         
Financial expenses, net (2,818)  (1,722)  (102)  (264)
         
Income before taxes on income 7,135   459   5,968   5,099 
         
Taxes on income 13,063   3,492   11,988   2,969 
         
Net income (loss)$ (5,928) $ (3,033) $ (6,020) $ 2,130 
         
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)$ (0.10) $ (0.05) $ (0.11) $ 0.04 
         
Weighted average number of shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share       
 Basic 56,591,994   56,401,074   56,610,404   56,539,237 
 Diluted 56,591,994   56,401,074   56,610,404   56,627,907 

 

(1)The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
 For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
  

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
 Three months ended Three months ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*) Non-GAAP
       As Restated (1)   As Restated (1)
 Unaudited Unaudited
            
Gross profit$27,716   73  $27,789 $24,696  71  $24,767
Operating expenses 21,646   (943)  20,703  19,333  (1,147)  18,186
Operating income 6,070   1,016   7,086  5,363  1,218   6,581
Income before taxes on income 5,968   1,016   6,984  5,099  1,218   6,317
Net income (loss)$ (6,020)  13,896  $ 7,876 $ 2,130  3,517  $ 5,647
            
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)$ (0.11) $0.25  $ 0.14 $ 0.04 $0.06  $ 0.10
            
            
Weighted average number of shares used in          
computing earnings (losses) per share          
Basic 56,610,404     56,610,404  56,539,237    56,539,237
Diluted 56,610,404     56,623,366  56,627,907    56,928,169
            
            
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets)
 
             
 Three months ended  Three months ended
 December 31, 2022  December 31, 2021 
         As Restated (1)  
   Unaudited     Unaudited  
            
GAAP net income (loss)  $(6,020)     $2,130   
            
Gross profit           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   73       66   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   -       5   
    73       71   
Operating expenses           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   513       445   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   50       51   
Impairment of held for sale asset   53       651   
Other   327       -   
    943       1,147   
            
Taxes on income   12,880       2,299   
            
Non-GAAP net income  $7,876      $5,647   


(1)The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
 For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
  


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
 Twelve months ended Twelve months ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
 GAAP Adjustments (*)Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments (*)Non-GAAP
           As Restated (1)
 Unaudited Audited Unaudited
            
Gross profit$86,908   303  $87,211 $71,267   297  $71,564
Operating expenses 76,955   (3,337)  73,618  69,086   (1,882)  67,204
Operating income 9,953   3,640   13,593  2,181   2,179   4,360
Income before taxes on income 7,135   3,640   10,775  459   2,179   2,638
Net income (loss) (5,928)  16,478   10,550  (3,033)  4,478   1,445
            
Earnings (losses) per share (basic and diluted)$ (0.10) $0.29  $ 0.19 $ (0.05) $0.08  $ 0.03
            
            
Weighted average number of shares used in          
computing earnings (losses) per share            
Basic 56,591,994     56,591,994  56,401,074     56,401,074
Diluted 56,591,994     56,650,362  56,401,074     56,878,852
            
            
(*) Adjustments reflect the effect of non-cash stock-based compensation as per ASC 718, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions, impairment of held for sale asset, other expenses, and certain taxes on income adjustments (mainly one-time tax expense related to the release of historical tax-exempt earnings and one-time changes to deferred tax assets)
            
            
 Twelve months ended Twelve months ended
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
         As Restated (1)  
   Unaudited     Unaudited  
            
GAAP net loss  $(5,928)     $(3,033)  
            
Gross profit           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   293       277   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   10       20   
    303       297   
Operating expenses           
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses   1,927       1,027   
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions   201       204   
Impairment of held for sale asset   771       651   
Other   438       -   
    3,337       1,882   
            
Taxes on income   12,838       2,299   
            
Non-GAAP net income  $10,550      $1,445   

 

(1)The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
 For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
  

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
         
         
ADJUSTED EBITDA:       
         
  Twelve months ended
Three months ended
  December 31,
 December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021
    As Restated (1)   As Restated (1)
  Unaudited Unaudited
         
GAAP net income (loss)$(5,928) $(3,033) $(6,020) $2,130
Adjustments:       
Financial expenses, net 2,818   1,722   102   264
Taxes on income 13,063   3,492   11,988   2,969
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 2,220   1,304   586   511
Impairment of held for sale asset 771   651   53   651
Other 438   -   327   -
Depreciation and amortization (*) 11,832   11,214   3,063   3,848
         
Adjusted EBITDA$25,214  $15,350  $10,099  $10,373
         
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive       
         
SEGMENT REVENUES:       
  Twelve months ended Three months ended
  December 31, December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021
        As Restated (1)
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
         
Satellite Networks$120,381  $115,408  $36,388  $32,252
Integrated Solutions 61,376   50,054   16,329   16,514
Network Infrastructure and Services 58,083   49,508   19,910   18,258
         
Total revenues$ 239,840  $ 214,970  $ 72,627  $ 67,024

 

(1)The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
 For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.
  

 

GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
U.S. dollars in thousands   
    
 December 31,
  2022   2021 
 Unaudited Audited
    
ASSETS   
    
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$86,591  $81,859 
Short-term deposits -   2,159 
Restricted cash 541   2,592 
Trade receivables, net 50,644   39,161 
Contract assets 24,971   26,008 
Inventories 33,024   28,432 
Other current assets 19,283   14,607 
Held for sale asset -   4,587 
    
   Total current assets 215,054   199,405 
    
LONG-TERM ASSETS:   
Restricted cash 13   12 
Long-term contract assets 11,149   12,539 
Severance pay funds 5,947   6,795 
Deferred taxes 18,265   17,551 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,891   4,478 
Other long-term assets 10,737   10,456 
    
Total long-term assets 50,002   51,831 
    
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 76,578   72,391 
    
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 309   640 
    
GOODWILL 43,468   43,468 
    
TOTAL ASSETS$385,411  $367,735 
    
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)   
U.S. dollars in thousands   
    
 December 31,
  2022   2021 
 Unaudited Audited
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Trade payables$20,668  $19,776 
Accrued expenses 50,356   49,202 
Advances from customers and deferred revenues 30,531   24,373 
Operating lease liabilities 1,941   1,818 
Other current liabilities 22,291   13,339 
    
   Total current liabilities 125,787   108,508 
    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:   
Accrued severance pay 6,580   7,292 
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues 1,041   1,209 
Operating lease liabilities 1,890   2,283 
Other long-term liabilities 5,988   120 
    
   Total long-term liabilities 15,499   10,904 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value 2,711   2,706 
Additional paid-in capital 932,086   929,871 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,847)  (6,357)
Accumulated deficit (683,825)  (677,897)
    
Total shareholders' equity 244,125   248,323 
    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$385,411  $367,735 
    


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.       
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS       
U.S. dollars in thousands       
         
  Twelve months ended
 Three months ended
  December 31,
 December 31,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
        As Restated (1)
  Unaudited Audited Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:       
Net income (loss)$(5,928) $(3,033) $(6,020) $2,130 
Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss)       
 to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization 11,608   10,991   3,004   3,789 
Impairment of held for sale asset 771   651   53   651 
Stock-based compensation of options 2,220   1,304   586   511 
Accrued severance pay, net 136   26   44   203 
Deferred taxes, net (627)  1,744   (2,450)  1,694 
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (11,162)  (11,205)  1,108   (8,715)
Decrease in contract assets 2,481   21,412   4,771   78 
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term       
and deferred charges) (3,445)  (247)  5,208   5,238 
Decrease (increase) in inventories (5,416)  2,449   614   2,796 
Increase (decrease) in trade payables (259)  (711)  (4,574)  2,007 
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 549   (1,482)  2,316   861 
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers and deferred revenue 5,929   (917)  (1,468)  (5,390)
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 13,957   (2,079)  13,592   (681)
Net cash provided by operating activities 10,814   18,903   16,784   5,172 
         
Cash flows from investing activities:       
Purchase of property and equipment (12,793)  (8,933)  (3,568)  (3,909)
Repayment of (investment in) short term deposits 2,159   (2,159)  -   (2,159)
Investment in financial instrument (1,536)  -   -   - 
Receipts from sale of held for sale asset 4,006   -   4,006   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,164)  (11,092)  438   (6,068)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:       
Dividend payment -   (35,003)  -   - 
Repayment of long-term loan -   (4,000)  -   - 
Net cash used in financing activities -   (39,003)  -   - 
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 32   (303)  47   (51)
         
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,682   (31,495)  17,269   (947)
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 84,463   115,958   69,876   85,410 
         
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period$ 87,145  $ 84,463  $ 87,145  $ 84,463 


(1)The Company restated its previously issued condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
 For additional information, see Note 2 and Note 17 to the audited consolidated financial statements included in Part III, Item 18 of our 2021 Form 20-F/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 14, 2022.

