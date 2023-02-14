Global Fluid Couplings Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fluid Couplings Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing investments in renewable power generation, the rise in mining production, the surge in the demand for commercial and industrial construction, and the rapid advancements in coupling technology are expected to accelerate the growth of the fluid couplings market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Fluid Couplings Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the oil & gas segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global fluid couplings market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the cranes and conveyors segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global fluid couplings market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., Vulkan Group, and KTR Systems GmbH among others, are some of the key players in the global fluid couplings market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/fluid-couplings-market-3939

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Constant-fill

Variable Speed

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Centrifuges & Reciprocating Pumps

Mixers & Agitators

Crushers & Grinding Mills

Cranes & Conveyors

Others





End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Power

Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com