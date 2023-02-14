Global Wine Market Size & Share to Surpass 599.532 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Vantage Market Research, the Global Wine Market was valued at USD 417.9 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 599.5 Billion by 2028. Wine Industry is expected to increase significantly compared to the forecast period's market, with a CAGR of 6.20%.



Wine Market Overview:

We forecast that the table wine category to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Being easily available in retail outlets, less expensive table wines often find a preference among new consumers of the product, which is expected to drive growth of the table wine segment in the coming years. Moreover, along with changing lifestyles, consumer preferences and consumption of alcohol have shifted from hard drinks to soft drinks such as beer, wine and seltzer, thus playing a major role in increasing demand for table wine during the forecast period.

Wine Market Sample Report Includes:

Introduction: An overview of the global wine market, including current trends and market dynamics.

An overview of the global wine market, including current trends and market dynamics. Market Segmentation: A detailed analysis of the different segments of the wine market, such as red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine.

A detailed analysis of the different segments of the wine market, such as red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine. Regional Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the wine market across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

A comprehensive analysis of the wine market across different regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Competitive Landscape: An analysis of the leading players in the wine market, including their market share, strengths, and weaknesses.

An analysis of the leading players in the wine market, including their market share, strengths, and weaknesses. Market Dynamics: An examination of the key drivers and challenges affecting the growth of the wine market, including consumer preferences, government regulations, and technological advancements.

An examination of the key drivers and challenges affecting the growth of the wine market, including consumer preferences, government regulations, and technological advancements. Market Forecast: A projection of the future growth of the wine market, including market size, revenue, and volume.

A projection of the future growth of the wine market, including market size, revenue, and volume. SWOT Analysis: A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the wine market.

A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats facing the wine market. Conclusion: A summary of the key findings of the report and its implications for the future of the wine market.

Overview of Wine

Wine is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes or other fruits. It has a rich history and culture, and is enjoyed by people all over the world. Wine is typically produced by fermenting crushed grapes using yeast, which converts the sugars in the grapes into alcohol. The type of grape, the climate, and the winemaking process all contribute to the unique flavors and characteristics of different types of wine. Some of the most popular types of wine include red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and fortified wine. Wine is often enjoyed with food and is considered to have health benefits, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and improving mental health.

Top Players in the Global Wine Market

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation

Accolade Wines

Castel Frères

Pernod Ricard

Constellation Brands Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)

Viña Concha y Toro

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Wine Market Dynamics

Consumer preferences: Changes in consumer preferences and tastes can significantly impact the demand for different types of wine. For example, an increasing interest in organic and sustainable products has led to a growing demand for natural and biodynamic wines.

Economic conditions: Economic conditions can also play a role in shaping the wine market. For instance, during economic downturns, consumers may switch to cheaper alcoholic beverages, leading to a decrease in demand for wine.

Government regulations: Government regulations, such as taxes and import tariffs, can have a significant impact on the wine market. For example, high taxes and tariffs can increase the cost of importing wine, leading to a decrease in demand.

Technology and innovation: The wine industry is constantly evolving, with new technology and innovation driving growth and improving efficiency. For example, the use of precision viticulture techniques, such as drone imaging, is helping winemakers to produce higher-quality grapes and improve their yields.

Overall, the wine market is dynamic and constantly evolving, with new trends and innovations shaping the industry. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for industry players looking to succeed in this competitive market.

Wine Market Restraints

Intense competition: The wine market is highly competitive, with a large number of players vying for market share. This makes it difficult for smaller players to establish a foothold in the market and compete with established brands.

Changing consumer preferences: Keeping up with changing consumer preferences can be a challenge for the wine industry. For example, an increasing focus on healthy living and wellness has led to a growing demand for lower alcohol and organic wines, which can be more difficult and expensive to produce.

Government regulations: Stringent government regulations, such as taxes, import tariffs, and labeling requirements, can increase the cost of producing and selling wine, making it more challenging for industry players to remain profitable.

Climate change: Climate change is having a significant impact on the wine industry, with changes in temperature and rainfall patterns affecting grape production and the quality of wine. This can lead to crop losses and make it more difficult for winemakers to produce high-quality wines.

Access to finance: Accessing financing can be a challenge for small and medium-sized winemakers, as banks are often reluctant to lend to the industry due to its high level of risk and volatility.

Supply chain disruptions: The wine industry is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, such as extreme weather events, transportation delays, and trade disputes, which can lead to short-term shortages and increased prices.

Overall, these challenges pose significant risks to the wine market and make it important for industry players to adapt and evolve to remain competitive and profitable.

Wine Market Recommendations

Focus on quality: Maintaining high standards of quality is crucial for success in the wine market. This can be achieved through investing in technology and innovation to improve winemaking processes and produce high-quality grapes.

Respond to changing consumer preferences: The wine market is constantly evolving, with new consumer preferences emerging all the time. Industry players need to be responsive to these changes and offer products that meet the evolving needs and tastes of consumers.

Diversify product offerings: Diversifying product offerings, such as expanding into new regions or offering a wider range of wine styles, can help industry players to reach new customers and increase their market share.

Adapt to new technologies: The wine industry is becoming increasingly reliant on technology, with new innovations driving efficiency and quality. Industry players need to stay ahead of the curve by investing in new technologies and incorporating them into their operations.

Foster sustainability: Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue in the wine market, with consumers showing a growing interest in organic and biodynamic wines. Industry players can differentiate themselves by implementing sustainable practices, such as reducing waste and using renewable energy sources.

Build strong relationships with suppliers and distributors: Building strong relationships with suppliers and distributors is crucial for success in the wine market, as it can help to ensure a stable and reliable supply chain.

Monitor government regulations: Staying abreast of government regulations is important for success in the wine industry, as changes in regulations can have a significant impact on the cost and availability of wine.

Wine Market Future Trends

Premiumization: Consumers are becoming more discerning and willing to pay more for high-quality wines. This is driving demand for premium and luxury wines, which offer unique and distinctive flavors and experiences.

Sustainability: Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important issue in the wine market, with consumers showing a growing interest in organic and biodynamic wines. Industry players can capitalize on this trend by implementing sustainable practices and offering eco-friendly products.

Direct-to-consumer sales: Direct-to-consumer sales are becoming increasingly popular in the wine market, with winemakers bypassing traditional retail channels to sell their wines directly to consumers. This trend is driven by a desire for greater control over pricing and distribution, as well as a desire to build closer relationships with customers.

Technology and innovation: Technology and innovation will continue to play a major role in shaping the wine market, with new technologies and innovations driving efficiency, quality, and sustainability. For example, precision viticulture techniques, such as drone imaging, are helping winemakers to produce higher-quality grapes and improve their yields.

Globalization: The wine market is becoming increasingly globalized, with winemakers expanding into new regions and countries to reach new customers and capitalize on emerging opportunities. This trend is driven by a growing demand for wine and a desire to tap into new markets and distribution channels.

Health and wellness: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, and the wine market is no exception. This trend is driving demand for lower-alcohol wines, as well as organic and biodynamic wines, which are perceived as healthier and more sustainable.

Wine Market Segmentation

By Product

Table Wine

Dessert Wine

Sparkling Wine





By Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Wine Market Analysis by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research is a market research firm that provides insights and analysis on various industries, including the wine market. Their wine market analysis likely covers key industry trends, market size and growth, segmentation, competition, and key players. The analysis may also provide insights on consumer behavior, market dynamics, and future trends in the wine market.

Rising disposable income: As people's disposable income increases, they are more likely to spend money on luxury goods such as premium wine.

The growth of the tourism industry has led to increased demand for wine, especially in wine-producing regions. Consumers are becoming more interested in trying new and unique wine varieties, which is driving demand for a wider range of wines. Technological advancements in winemaking, such as improved bottling and labeling techniques, have made it easier for producers to reach new markets. The growth of e-commerce has made it easier for consumers to purchase wine, leading to increased sales and revenue for the industry.

Wine Market Statistics by Market Business Insights

Market size: According to our research the global wine market is projected to reach USD 599.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to our research the global wine market is projected to reach USD 599.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%. Leading countries: France, Italy, and Spain are the largest wine-producing countries in the world, collectively accounting for more than 50% of global wine production.

France, Italy, and Spain are the largest wine-producing countries in the world, collectively accounting for more than 50% of global wine production. Popular wine types: Red wine is the most popular type of wine, accounting for around 60% of global wine consumption. White wine and rosé wine are also popular, with each accounting for around 20% of consumption.

Red wine is the most popular type of wine, accounting for around 60% of global wine consumption. White wine and rosé wine are also popular, with each accounting for around 20% of consumption. Online sales: Online sales of wine have been growing in recent years, with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Drizly, and Wine.com becoming increasingly popular among consumers.

Online sales of wine have been growing in recent years, with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Drizly, and Wine.com becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Imports and exports: The global wine trade is dominated by Europe, with France, Italy, and Spain being the largest exporters of wine. The United States is the largest importer of wine, followed by the United Kingdom and Germany.





Top Companies Profiles in Wine Market

1. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd is a Japanese beverage and food company that was founded in 1949. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is one of the largest beverage companies in the country. Asahi Group Holdings produces a wide range of products, including beer, soft drinks, bottled water, and food.

One of the company's most well-known brands is Asahi Super Dry, which is a premium Japanese beer that has become popular both within Japan and globally. In addition to its beer business, Asahi Group Holdings is also involved in the production of soft drinks, juices, teas, and other beverages, as well as food products such as snacks and convenience foods.

The company has a strong global presence, with operations and subsidiaries in many countries around the world, including Europe, Asia, and Australia. Asahi Group Holdings is committed to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact, and has implemented a number of initiatives aimed at reducing its carbon footprint and promoting responsible sourcing.

2. Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation is a leading Chinese brewery and beer company based in Beijing, China. The company was founded in 1980 and has since grown to become one of the largest beer producers in China, with a nationwide distribution network and a wide range of popular beer brands.

Yanjing Beer is well-known for its flagship brand, Yanjing Beer, which is a light lager that is popular in China. The company also produces a range of other beers, including light beers, dark beers, and specialty beers, as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as water and tea.

In addition to its domestic operations, Yanjing Beer has a strong international presence and exports its products to many countries around the world. The company is committed to sustainable and responsible practices, and has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and promote responsible sourcing.

Overall, Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation is a key player in the Chinese beer market and has established a strong reputation for quality and innovation. With a growing demand for beer in China and around the world, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the coming years.

3. Castel Frères is a French wine company that was founded in 1949. The company is headquartered in Bordeaux, France, and is one of the largest wine producers in the country. Castel Frères produces a wide range of wine products, including red, white, and rosé wines, as well as sparkling wines.

Castel Frères has vineyards in several wine-producing regions in France, including Bordeaux, the Loire Valley, and the Rhône Valley. The company is known for its high-quality wines and commitment to sustainable and responsible practices.

In addition to its wine production, Castel Frères is also involved in the distribution and marketing of wine products. The company has a strong international presence and exports its wines to many countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Castel Frères is committed to preserving the heritage and traditions of French winemaking, and its wines are known for their balance, complexity, and elegance. With a focus on quality and innovation, Castel Frères is well-positioned to continue to grow and succeed in the competitive global wine market.

4. Accolade Wines is a leading global wine company based in South Australia. The company was established in the early 1980s and has since grown to become one of the largest wine producers in the world, with operations and vineyards in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Accolade Wines produces a wide range of wine products, including red, white, and rosé wines, as well as sparkling wines. Some of the company's most well-known brands include Hardy's, Echo Falls, and Kumala. Accolade Wines is committed to sustainability and responsible practices, and has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce its environmental impact and promote responsible sourcing.

In addition to its wine production, Accolade Wines is also involved in the distribution and marketing of wine products. The company has a strong international presence, with distribution networks in many countries around the world, and exports its wines to many markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Overall, Accolade Wines is a key player in the global wine market and is known for its high-quality products and commitment to sustainability and responsible practices. With a focus on innovation and quality, Accolade Wines is well-positioned to continue to grow and succeed in the years to come.

Wine Market Regional Analysis

Europe: Europe is one of the largest wine-producing regions in the world and is home to some of the most famous wine-producing countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. These countries are known for their rich winemaking traditions and the production of high-quality wines.

North America: North America is another major wine-producing region, with the United States being one of the largest wine-producing countries in the world. In addition to the United States, Canada and Mexico are also significant wine-producing countries in North America.

South America: South America is a rapidly growing wine-producing region, with countries such as Argentina and Chile producing high-quality wines that are gaining recognition globally.

Asia: Asia is a rapidly growing wine market, with countries such as China and India becoming major consumers of wine in recent years. There is also an increasing trend of wine production in countries such as Japan, Thailand, and South Korea.

Oceania: Oceania, which includes Australia and New Zealand, is a significant wine-producing region and is known for its high-quality wines and innovative winemaking practices.

Wine consumption is also highly concentrated in certain regions, with Europe and North America being the largest wine-consuming regions in the world. Other regions, such as Asia, are also rapidly growing in terms of wine consumption, and are expected to become major wine markets in the coming years.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 417.9 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 599.5 Billion CAGR 6.20% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Accolade Wines, Beijing Yanjing Beer Group Corporation The Wine Group, Castel Frères, Constellation Brands Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

