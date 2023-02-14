U.S. and Canada Sesame Seed Extract Market Is Encouraged to Reach US$ 452.1 million by 2033| report by Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesame seed extract consumption in the U.S. and Canada stands at 108,921 tonnes in 2023 and is set to reach 172,877 tonnes by 2033. U.S. and Canada Sesame Seed Extract Market is increasing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the decade.



The U.S. and Canada sesame seed extract market accounts for a value of US$ 250.1 million in 2023. Consumption of sesame seed extract in the U.S. and Canada is expected to reach a value of US$ 452.1 million by 2033.

The U.S. and Canada is experiencing steady demand growth for sesame and its derivatives owing to the trend of clean label, organic, and traceable food. The versatility and the different offerings of sesame extracts is likely to guide the market and subsequent demand over the coming years.

Functional foods are modified foods that are expected to enhance health and well-being by offering numerous nutritional benefits that conventional foods do not. Sesame seeds are added to various preparations, from salads to bakery products and medicines. They also find applications in producing supplements containing herbs, vitamins, and nutraceuticals. Worldwide demand for food products containing sesame seeds is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period considering their wide range of applications in several industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for sesame seed extract in the U.S. is expected to increase at a volume-based CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast duration (2023 to 2033).

The U.S. accounts for 82.2% share of the North American market.

White sesame seeds are most widely consumed and anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 154.5 million by 2033.

The market in Canada is expected to expand faster than the U.S. at 6.5% CAGR through 2033.

The food and beverage sector is likely to see high growth as an end user in this market and offer an absolute opportunity of US$ 95 million by 2033.

“Rapid growth of the foodservice industry in the region is a potential growth factor for the sesame extract market. The hospitality and institutional catering industries are expected to account for high demand for sesame and its derivatives,” says a Persistence Market Research Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

McCormick & Company, Inc.

SunOpta

Olam International

Bob’s Red Mill

Royal Nut Company

Woodland Foods

IHF Sesame Seed Extract

Prana Organic

Yupik

David Roberts Food Corporation

Dawn Food Products Ltd

To gain an advantage in a highly competitive industry, companies manufacturing sesame seed extract are constantly attempting to optimize their processes and incorporate cutting-edge technologies. This entails staying up to date on advances in agriculture, farming, and food processing. Continuous sustainable efforts are required to provide high-quality products to consumers, as evidenced by the influx of capital made by segment leaders to upgrade their existing facilities and penetrate into yet untapped markets with a high growth potential.

The products of HILOH Farms pass through several certifications such as non-GMO, gluten free, and kosher to assure its customers about their quality. The company sells cereals and grains under its vast portfolio and uses only 100% raw food that does not include any processing or additives.

In April 2021, SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc. successfully acquired the plant-based brands Dream and WetSoy for US$ 33 million. This acquisition will help the company to accelerate its growth in the plant-based beverage market.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the U.S. & Canada sesame seed extract market, presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and estimation statistics for the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The study offers compelling insights on the basis of

nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, oil),

(organic, conventional), form (whole, oil), seed type (white sesame seed, black sesame seed, red/ brown sesame seed),

(white sesame seed, black sesame seed, red/ brown sesame seed), end use (food & beverage industry, foodservice industry, retail/household, other non-food uses),

(food & beverage industry, foodservice industry, retail/household, other non-food uses), distribution channel (business to business, business to consumers),

(business to business, business to consumers), across the U.S. and Canada.

