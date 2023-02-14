Suriname Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Suriname looks to ICT to diversity its economic base

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Suriname - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.
Suriname looks to ICT to diversity its economic base
Suriname's fixed telecom services are controlled by the monopoly provider Telesur, though there is effective competition in the mobile market, which is served by is Telesur and Digicel. The latter is part of the Digicel Group, which has had significant financial challenges in recent years. This encouraged the Group in mid-2021 to sell its operations in a number of Pacific island states, thus reducing Group debt.
The state's revenue is largely dependent on the export of oil, and this dependence is set to grow in coming years following the discovery of new oil fields. To mitigate against this dependence, the government has undertaken a number of schemes to develop economic diversification.
The Policy Development Plan 2017 - 2021 specifically refers to the ICT sector's role in social development, as also in the educational and administrative functions of the country. Access to affordable broadband services nationally is one of the government's priorities, aimed in part at encouraging social inclusion and in fostering economic growth. Post-pandemic tourism, the agricultural sector, and non-mining related small industries and outsourcing activities are also being encouraged.
To achieve this diversification, the government has acknowledged that the Electronic Communication Act will have to be amended to allow stakeholders in the ICT sector to exploit various opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Key statistics
Regional Latin America Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
Country overview
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Telecom sector liberalisation
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile broadband
- Mobile infrastructure
- Major mobile operators
Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
Digital Economy
Fixed network operator
- Telesur
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Infrastructure developments
Appendix historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lbkc9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.