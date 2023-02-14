Suriname Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Markets Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Suriname looks to ICT to diversity its economic base

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Suriname - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Suriname looks to ICT to diversity its economic base

Suriname's fixed telecom services are controlled by the monopoly provider Telesur, though there is effective competition in the mobile market, which is served by is Telesur and Digicel. The latter is part of the Digicel Group, which has had significant financial challenges in recent years. This encouraged the Group in mid-2021 to sell its operations in a number of Pacific island states, thus reducing Group debt.

The state's revenue is largely dependent on the export of oil, and this dependence is set to grow in coming years following the discovery of new oil fields. To mitigate against this dependence, the government has undertaken a number of schemes to develop economic diversification.

The Policy Development Plan 2017 - 2021 specifically refers to the ICT sector's role in social development, as also in the educational and administrative functions of the country. Access to affordable broadband services nationally is one of the government's priorities, aimed in part at encouraging social inclusion and in fostering economic growth. Post-pandemic tourism, the agricultural sector, and non-mining related small industries and outsourcing activities are also being encouraged.

To achieve this diversification, the government has acknowledged that the Electronic Communication Act will have to be amended to allow stakeholders in the ICT sector to exploit various opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Latin America Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Market analysis

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Telecom sector liberalisation

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

Mobile broadband

Mobile infrastructure

Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Digital Economy

Fixed network operator

Telesur

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Infrastructure developments

Appendix historic data

