Asure Software Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR ), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 will be released after the market close on Monday, February 27, 2023. Asure will host a conference call to discuss the results at 3:30 pm CT (4:30 pm ET) on the same day.

Asure Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel as well as CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website or directly at this link. To listen to the earnings call by phone, participants must pre-register here.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 80,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HR Services offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com .

Investor Contact:

Randal Rudniski, VP Investor Relations & Financial Planning & Analysis

(512) 859-3562

randal.rudniski@asuresoftware.com