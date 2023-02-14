Peru Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 Featuring Movistar, Claro, Americatel, and Gilat To Home - Peru's Mobile Operators Await Delayed Spectrum Auction

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes all relevant research data and analysis. Covering trends and developments in telecommunications, mobile, internet, broadband, infrastructure and regulation.

Peru's mobile operators await delayed spectrum auction

Peru's mobile market has made great strides in recent years, supported by government programs to bridge digital divides and widen the reach of services in rural and remote areas. Movistar noted that through it 'Internet for All' program, its LTE network was available to some 13,000 rural towns and settlements across the country as of September 2021.

5G services have been launched by MNOs using existing concessions. Entel's 5G infrastructure covered over 90 sites in districts of Lima, Callao, Arequipa, Chiclayo, and Trujillo by September 2021. However, though the auction of additional spectrum for 5G use has been delayed, and this has put a dampener on the consumer uptake of 5G services.

America Movil's shareholders in September 2021 approved a proposal to spin-off the company's telecom towers and other passive infrastructure in its Latin American markets to a newly created subsidiary, Sitios Latinoamerica.

The deal includes about 36,000 sites across Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay. In Peru alone, the deal affects some 3,687 sites.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Latin America Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authorities

Fixed-line developments

Mobile network developments

Mobile market

Mobile statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Mobile content and applications

Major mobile operators

Fixed-line broadband market

Market analysis and statistics

Government initiatives

Hybrid fibre coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

Internet of Things

E-Government

E-Learning

e-Commerce

Fixed network operators

Movistar Peru (Telefonica)

Claro Peru (America Movil)

Americatel Peru (Entel)

Gilat To Home Peru (GHP)

Telecommunications infrastructure

National telecom network

International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

