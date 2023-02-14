David Hochberg Helps Veterans in Applying for VA Mortgage

Northbrook, Illinois, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender, based in Northbrook, IL, is helping veterans, service members, and surviving spouses in applying for a VA mortgage to allow them to buy a new home. This is an important program for veterans that allows them to purchase a home at lower interest rates and better terms compared to the usual home financing deals. While the funding is provided by private financing companies, the US Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees the amount being borrowed for the funding of a home purchase, thereby allowing the banks and other financial companies to offer the home financing at lower interest rates and even zero down payment arrangements.

There are a number of advantages that make VA home financing stand out among the other options for getting funding for a home purchase. First of all, the private home financing companies offer competitively low interest rates as a result of the VA guarantee. Second, is that in general, no down payment may be required. Third, the closing costs are limited. Fourth, a private mortgage insurance (PMI) is not needed. And lastly, this VA benefit is a lifetime benefit, which means that veterans can use the VA guarantee several times. Meanwhile, to ensure that veterans, service members, and surviving spouses can apply in a hassle-free manner, David Hochberg and his team can offer assistance. More about David Hochberg can be gleaned from his Twitter page.

Aside from assisting clients in buying a new home, David Hochberg and his team can also help those who want to refinance their home with the goal of getting better rates or getting some cash from the home’s equity. The VA offers two options for home refinancing. One is the VA Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL). The VA IRRRL, which is also known as VA Streamlines, provides low-cost refinancing that in a number of instances it is simplified, which means it may not even require an appraisal, credit underwriting, or income verification. However, it is only made made available to veterans with a VA home financing contract. The VA IRRRL also requires that the new interest rate should be less than the old rate. Furthermore, there is no limit to the time needed to recover the costs and fees. The other refinancing option is the VA Cash-Out, which allows qualified homeowners to get some cash from their home’s equity as a result of the refinancing. But this is only available to those who have no outstanding VA financing arrangements.

Meanwhile, Homeside Financial is one of the top 100 home financing companies in the country and has received several awards, including the recent one given by Mortgage Executive Magazine in its Spring 2022 issue. The magazine ranked the company as number 34 among the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America. And the company’s Team Hochberg has an enviable 4.8 out of 5 stars rating on Google after receiving more than 400 reviews. In one of the recent reviews, Elizabeth R. gave them a five star rating and said, “We highly recommend David and his team! My husband and I were first time home buyers and very hesitant about the process. David, Steve and the rest of the team walked us through every step with encouragement. They were very non-judgmental and communicative. They answered every question and put our minds at ease. They helped us to stay organized and on top of the process. David truly cares about helping you and your family purchase a home.” In another recent review, Linda S. also gave them five stars and said, “I highly recommend Team Hochberg. Brian was very knowledgeable and explained the process step by step. The portal was a great resource to see how the process was moving along. I was fully funded on my mortgage in 11 days! It was a pleasure doing business with Brian.”





Those who are interested in the services for home financing, refinancing and other related services offered by David Hochberg - Mortgage Lender can visit his website or contact him on the telephone or through email. They can also take a look at the latest news article on David Hochberg.

