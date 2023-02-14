Sales Revenue of Smart e-Drives to Escalate In the Coming Years Owing to Changes in Market Dynamics:Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart e-drive market is estimated to touch US$ 12 billion by 2033, expanding rapidly at 29.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Smart e-drive refers to an enhanced version of an electric drive system that has been altered to make driving a smoother and safer experience. The power source, in this case, is a battery, which could be a lead-based, lithium-ion battery, or a solid-state battery; this battery enables direct energy transmission to the vehicle. Direct transmission saves a significant amount of energy, resulting in efficiency.

Since smart e-drives are more efficient, they meet the current requirements of customers who make informed decisions about purchasing environmentally friendly items. This shift in customer preferences will fuel demand for smart e-drives during the projection period. Moreover, demand will rise more as fossil fuel prices soar and governments implement smart electric vehicle-friendly laws.

Smart e-drive is the optimal solution for urban travel since it blends emission-free driving with the convenience and ease provided by the new fourth-generation vehicles' smart features. Improved components and assembly processes are being developed as technology advances, leading to the release of the fourth-generation smart e-drive.

The smart e-drive, with its new power-efficient components, has the power to go roughly 160 kilometers on a single charge, which makes it suitable for urban mobility. Moreover, the improvement in components to make them more compatible has resulted in features such as quick charge.

A smart e-drive comes with a vast list of capabilities introduced by competing players to grab the market share, spanning from ECO mode, which is an energy-efficient drive program, to smart control, which links it to a device of choice, allowing for remote control of features such as intelligent charging. Furthermore, top companies are introducing new models, designs, greater comfort, and enticing aesthetics, all of which will provide customers with more options.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global smart e-drive market is valued at US$ 900 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for smart e-drive vehicles is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is expected to reach US$ 12 billion by 2033.

The market in the United States was valued at US$ 300 million in 2022.

The front wheel drive segment is dominating the global market.



“Rapid increase in electric vehicle sales is fueling target market growth. Additionally, rigorous government rules & regulations regarding pollution issues are propelling market expansion.,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

There are only a few established players in the worldwide market. Due to the dominance of established firms and the expensive R&D costs, it is difficult for start-ups to establish themselves in the industry. Moreover, to expand their global presence, key players in the smart e-drive market are actively focusing on collaborations, investments, new developments, and R&D activities.

Volkswagen introduced the seven-seater ID.6 X and EV ID.6 Crozz in April 2021, built in China in conjunction with FAW and SAIC. It is available in four powertrain configurations and two battery sizes: 58 kWh and 77 kWh.

Toyota unveiled the new LS and Mirai models in Japan in April 2021, both of which feature advanced driving assistance technologies.

BYD released four new Smart Electric Drive models with Blade batteries in Chongqing in April 2021. Qin Plus EV, Tang EV, E2 2021, and Song Plus EV are new vehicle models with improved battery safety measures.



Key Companies Profiled

Robert Bosch GmbH

BorgWarner, Inc

Schaeffler AG

Siemens A

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd



Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global smart e-drive market. The United States is a major player in the regional market due to the presence of prominent players in the country. These players are focusing on technological advancements to gain market share. Moreover, the market in Europe and Asia Pacific is experiencing significant growth.

Key Segments of Smart e-Drive Industry Research

By Drive : Front Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive All Wheel Drive

By Component : Batteries Electric Motors Inverter Units E-Brake Boosters Power Electronics

By Application : E-Axle E-Wheel Drive

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global smart e-drive market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of drive (front wheel drive, rear wheel drive, all wheel drive), component (batteries, electric motors, inverter units, e-brake boosters, power electronics), and application (e-axle, e-wheel drive), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

