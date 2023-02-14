Guatemala Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses - Guatemala Improves Satellite Connectivity

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Guatemala - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Guatemala improves satellite connectivity

Guatemala's telecom market remains restricted by inferior infrastructure, the legacy of neglect from the government over many years, and of the lack of enthusiasm from the main telcos to invest in other than mobile networks. However, there have been some improvements more recently, with the regulator addressing these shortcomings by stepping up its efforts.

The lack of fixed infrastructure in many rural areas has meant that many communities rely on satellite services for connectivity. In November 2021, Viasat partnered with Intercorp Peru to deliver a range of satellite-based services to the region via Viasat's 'Community Internet' solution. This uses capacity on the ViaSat-2 satellite, and will also use the ViaSat-3 satellite when it is launched. Coverage will include Guatemala, Honduras, and other countries in South America.

Complementing Viasat is the SES-17 satellite. The local ISP COMNET secured access to additional Ka-band capacity on this craft in May 2022. COMNET has had commercial ties with SES since 2007, leasing capacity to provide broadband services across the country.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

  • Regional Latin America Market Comparison
  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

  • Telecommunications market
  • Historic overview

Regulatory environment

  • Regulatory authority
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile market developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Broadband statistics

Fixed network operators

  • Claro/Telgua (America Movil)
  • Movistar (Telefonica now America Movil)

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • International infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3zz6g2

