Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Personal Floatation Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The rising customer knowledge and awareness, upsurge in disposable income, desire for high-risk adventure sports, the increase in water-borne fatalities, and the rapid advancements in water sports equipment are expected to accelerate the growth of the personal floatation devices market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Personal Floatation Devices Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the oil and gas industry is expected to be the largest segment in the global personal floatation devices market from 2023 to 2028

As per the product outlook, the near-shore buoyant vest segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global personal floatation devices market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period

United Moulders Limited, Absolute Outdoor Inc., Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd., Erez Europe, Mustang Survival, Survitec Group Limited, NRS (Northwest River Supplies), International Safety Product Ltd., Galvanisers India, and Lalizas among others, are some of the key players in the global personal floatation devices market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/personal-floatation-devices-market-3936

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Offshore Life Jacket

Near-shore Buoyant Vest

Floatation Aid

Throwable Devices

Special-use Devices





Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Specialty Stores

Company Owned Outlets

Online Sales Channels

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Aquaculture

Oil & Gas

Naval

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com