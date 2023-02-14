InspireMD Announces Hiring of Medical Device Commercial Veteran Shane Gleason as General Manager of North America and VP of Global Marketing

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it has hired medical device commercial veteran Shane Gleason as General Manager of North America and Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Gleason brings to InspireMD significant expertise in vascular interventions and a track record of successful go-to-market execution.



Marvin Slosman, chief executive officer of InspireMD, stated, “As we near completion of enrollment in our C-Guardian U.S. investigational device exemption (IDE) clinical trial and shift our focus to U.S. market readiness and infrastructure buildout, Shane brings the ideal experience and background to lead this critical transition. His knowledge of the carotid market, reputation with our key opinion leader (KOL) partners and track record of successfully executing new product launches globally add tremendous capabilities to our senior team. We are so pleased to have Shane join the company at this important time of growth and expansion.”

Shane Gleason, General Manager of North America and Vice President of Global Marketing at InspireMD, stated, “I was attracted to InspireMD as a company perfectly positioned to enable the ongoing shift to a carotid endovascular standard of care with a proven stent platform, CGuard EPS, that has demonstrated success in clinical outcomes and real-world performance. Leveraging this foundation for the U.S. market launch to include the new SwitchGuard trans carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) system and CGuard Prime, our next generation trans femoral delivery (TFEM) system, offering a complete set of options for all vascular interventionists, is a remarkable opportunity. There has never been a better time or better positioned company to fully leverage the market shift to an endovascular focus and I am excited to join the senior team.”

Shane Gleason joins InspireMD from Surmodics, where he served as Vice President of Sales, Vascular Interventions. Before that, he served as Senior Director, US Marketing at Edwards Life Sciences, a developer of artificial heart valve and hemodynamic monitoring technologies, and, before that, Chief Commercial Officer at Nuvaira, Inc., a privately held developer of COPD therapies that preserve patient lung health. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gleason held sales and marketing leadership roles at Cordis, a Cardinal Health company, Trivascular Technologies (part of Endologix), and Abbott Vascular, where he launched the second FDA approved carotid stent system.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website. For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

InspireMD, Inc.

888-776-6804

craigs@inspiremd.com

Chuck Padala, Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

646-627-8390

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

investor-relations@inspiremd.com



