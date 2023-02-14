TMB (Trusted Media Brands) Leverages Magnite SSP and SpringServe Ad Server to Streamline Omnichannel Programmatic Efficiency

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, today announced TMB (Trusted Media Brands), the leading community-driven entertainment company, has selected Magnite’s Demand Manager as its pre-bid wrapper solution. TMB leverages Magnite as one of its preferred omnichannel sell-side platforms (SSPs). SpringServe, now part of Magnite, will serve as TMB’s ad server of record for OTT video content.



TMB's portfolio of leading brands, which includes FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, reaches more than 200 million consumers worldwide across every screen. In August 2021, TMB acquired streaming and social video company Jukin Media to expand its OTT video footprint.

“For many years TMB has enjoyed a successful relationship with Magnite and SpringServe as our business has grown across screens and formats,” said Mike Richter, SVP Global Revenue Operations at TMB. “Magnite’s omnichannel expertise and technical capabilities have helped us scale our programmatic strategy and identify areas of improvement within our programmatic set up. SpringServe’s advanced ad serving features improve our operations, help us better manage our inventory and helps boost yield, so we’re excited to strengthen this connection.”

As one of TMB’s preferred SSP partners, Magnite facilitates access to TMB’s portfolio of community-driven lifestyle media brands. TMB implemented an A/B test through Magnite’s Demand Manager resulting in a 7.8% increase in rCPMs across all of their wrappers. Demand Manager is Magnite’s wrapper services solution that empowers publishers with tools, insights, and data to tune Prebid to their specific needs, creating value for every impression.

“Our teams and technology support media owners across any and every screen and format and TMB is a great example of a content owner that can tap into the full extent of our offerings due to their scale,” said Mike Laband, Senior Vice President of Programmatic Platforms at Magnite. “As TMB continues to increase their content offerings across streaming video, display and mobile, we’re eager to help them simplify workflows and unlock opportunities through programmatic.”

“Working with the TMB team to test new technology and implement features within their ad stack to deliver better results has been a really positive experience,” says Chris Signore, VP, Head of Sales at SpringServe. “The feedback we’re received from TMB has helped us refine solutions like our inventory routing functionality and ad quality tools via Bingewatcher to more closely monitor assets served through SpringServe. It’s been motivating to see the relationship scale in a significant way.”



About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company. Our portfolio of leading brands that includes FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide, our content -- available across streaming TV, social media, web, and print -- sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.

