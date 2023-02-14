Basic Steam Boiler Operator Training course coming to South Carolina in March

Blythewood, South Carolina, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirax Sarco, the global leader in steam system engineering and management is excited to announce their latest training event: Basic Steam Boiler Operator Training. This five-day course will be held March 20 – 24, 2023 at Spirax Sarco’s state-of-the-art training facility in Blythewood, South Carolina where participants will learn virtually all facets of steam boiler operation, maintenance, and troubleshooting. The exclusively designed training course is for Steam Plant Operations, Steam Plant Maintenance Personnel, Steam Plant Supervisors/Managers, Facility Operations/Maintenance Personnel and anyone associated with energy conversion.

Instructor Byron Nichols will cover in detail common boiler auxiliaries and operating techniques. Safety and efficiency of operation are stressed. Instruction will also include modern boiler water treatment practices, construction and repair methods, waste heat recovery, controls, fuels, and draft. The training manual includes the latest information on instrumentation and PLC controls systems, variable-frequency drives (VFD’s), steam system optimization, reverse osmosis systems, low-NOx burners, and boiler start-up and shutdown procedures.

On Friday, March 24, 2023, the American Society of Power Engineers (ASOPE) Region 4 will provide Entry Level 3 class thru Chief Engineering Level testing for those who qualify.

Those interested in this upcoming Basic Steam Boiler Operator Training class should immediately register as seating is limited. Participants can register for and learn more about this training class at https://bit.ly/3HtQ6CL.

The cost of the five-day course includes exam, licensing, and handbook.

About Spirax Sarco, Inc.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

