Royal Biologics Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of BIOINCYTE™ PRFM

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Biologics, a company specializing in Advanced Cellular Technologies & Enhanced Autologous Solutions, today announces the commercial launch of BIOINCYTE™ PRFM, a next-generation Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system. BIOINCYTE™ converts traditional PRP to Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix (PRFM) formulations. BIOINCYTE™ eliminates extensive contamination of red blood cells and white blood cells during the formulation of PRP. BIOINCYTE™ removes virtually all contaminating cells, creating an ultra-pure PRFM. PRP is converted to PRFM through a controlled process, creating a scaffold that serves to protect and preserve platelets. By creating a fibrin matrix scaffold for the activated platelets, BIOINCYTE™ has been designed to create a longer-lasting bio-active environment for platelets to release growth factors. The BIOINCYTE™ bioactive scaffold is utilized within a controlled environment and sustains platelet growth factor releases over a course of days.

PRP vs PRFM

Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrices demonstrate many advantages over traditional PRP. PRFM has the ability to retain more growth factors than you would typically see in normal PRP devices. PRFM provides a softer more insulated approach to platelet separation, which allows for less trauma to individual blood cells. The PRFM scaffold matrix allows users to deliver more beneficial cells to the treatment site. Platelets and growth factors remain viable in a bio-active scaffolding environment with a controlled time release lasting for days, as opposed to traditional PRP which generally has a controlled time release only lasting for minutes to hours.

BIOINCYTE has multiple benefits, such as a single-spin closed-loop system. Patients can be treated in a variety of settings and specialties in a matter of minutes. BIOINCYTE™ has created a more simplistic approach to create PRFM, when combined with an advanced kit and centrifuge system. This niche process allows for the utilization of PRFM to become very efficient and streamlined, whether in an operating theater environment or clinical office space.

"The BIOINCYTE™ Platelet Rich Fibrin Matrix System (PRFM) creates a unique scaffold to localize platelets to the site of injection which allows for sustained growth factor release, migration of stem cells and reservoir for regenerative signaling," says Salvatore Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Biologics. "BIOINCYTE™ PRFM allows Royal Biologics now to expand its industry-leading portfolio within the orthopedic, sports medicine and regenerative medicine industries. BIOINCYTE™ now also allows Royal Biologics to bring its cutting-edge technology to the aesthetics and cosmetics industry as well."

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics is an orthobiologics & life science company focusing on the research, development and advancement of novel solutions to promote healing in a wide range of clinical settings. Our primary goal is to use Autologous and Live Cellular therapies to treat a broad range of musculoskeletal and regenerative medicine needs. BIOINCYTE™ is the latest advanced technology within Royal Biologics' industry-leading portfolio of regenerative medicine and autologous therapies.

Email: support@royalbiologics.com

www.royalbiologics.com

