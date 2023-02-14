Indaptus Therapeutics Names Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDP, “Indaptus” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announces it has named Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.



Having been in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years, Dr. Martell currently serves as Head of Research and Development, as well as previously serving on the Board of Directors for more than six years at Curis, Inc. He is also an attending physician at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. Previously, he has held management positions in numerous publicly traded and private companies, including Epi-Cure Pharmaceuticals, Tesaro, Inc., and Methylgene, Inc., as well as filling key roles at Big Pharma, including Bayer and Bristol-Meyers Squibb.

In addition, he served in multiple other top-tier academic hospitals, including Duke University, where he completed his internal medicine residency and oncology fellowship, as well as serving as an Assistant Professor and a Fellow in the Center for the Study of Aging and Human Development. He also served as adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at Yale. Dr. Martell is widely published with an impressive array of articles in peer-reviewed medical journals. He received his medical training at Wayne State University School of Medicine, a Ph.D. in pharmacology from the University of Michigan and his Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry from Kalamazoo College.

“Robert’s extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the issues associated with drug development, combined with his ongoing practice makes him an ideal board member for Indaptus. I look forward to collaborating with him to help guide the Company toward continued success,” stated Roger Pomerantz, M.D., chairman of Indaptus Therapeutics’ Board of Directors.

“As a practicing physician with deep oncology experience, and a long-time veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, we believe Robert is an ideal addition to our Board of Directors,” commented Jeffrey Meckler, Indaptus Therapeutics’ Chief Executive Officer. “As a clinical-stage company, we look forward to his input in our development programs and his perspective as we continue to explore our Decoy platform toward what we believe will be a novel approach to treating cancer.”

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics has evolved from more than a century of immunotherapy advances. The Company’s novel approach is based on the hypothesis that efficient activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and pathways and the associated anti-tumor and anti-viral immune responses will require a multi-targeted package of immune system activating signals that can be administered safely intravenously. Indaptus’ patented technology is composed of single strains of attenuated and killed, non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria to produce a multiple TLR agonist Decoy platform, with expected reduced systemic toxicity, and ability to prime or activate many of the cells and pathways of innate and adaptive immunity. Decoy20 represents an antigen-agnostic technology that has produced in pre-clinical studies single agent activity against metastatic pancreatic and orthotopic colorectal carcinomas, single agent eradication of established, antigen-expressing breast carcinoma, as well as combination-mediated eradication of established hepatocellular carcinomas and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas with standard pre-clinical models, including syngeneic mouse tumors and human tumor xenografts. In those pre-clinical studies tumor eradication has been observed with Decoy products in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint therapy, low-dose chemotherapy, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug or an approved targeted antibody. Combination-based tumor eradication produces innate and adaptive immunological memory, involves activation of both innate and adaptive immune cells and is associated with induction of innate and adaptive immune pathways in tumors after only one i.v. dose of Decoy product, with associated “cold” to “hot” tumor inflammation signature transition. IND-enabling toxicology studies have demonstrated safe i.v. administration, with no sustained induction of hallmarks of cytokine release syndromes, possibly due to passive targeting to liver, spleen and tumor, followed by rapid elimination of the product. Indaptus products have also produced significant single agent activity against chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) and chronic human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections in pre-clinical models.

