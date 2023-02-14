Clean Core Thorium Energy’s Advanced Nuclear Fuel Design Begins Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission Pre-Licensing Review

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Core Thorium Energy (“Clean Core”) announced today that Clean Core and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) have entered into the planning phase of a pre-licensing review of the company’s advanced nuclear fuel (called “ANEEL Fuel”) that utilizes thorium and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU).



The CNSC’s pre-licensing review process will provide Clean Core with clear and early feedback on use of the ANEEL fuel design in a CANDU reactor. During this process, CNSC staff will conduct an assessment of the proposed fuel design and qualification program to confirm that Clean Core will be capable of demonstrating it can meet CNSC expectations, applicable regulatory documents and applicable Canadian codes and standards in the Clean Core programs pertaining to nuclear fuel design and qualification. Clean Core is confident that the safety case it is putting together in support of the use of the ANEEL fuel in CANDUs is solid, and will be shown to meet CNSC’s requirements and expectations.

The ANEEL fuel is designed to improve the accident tolerance characteristics and economics of heavy water reactors globally while achieving proliferation resistance and a dramatic reduction in nuclear waste. Once approved for use, this fuel will be poised to replace the existing fuel utilized in heavy water reactors and immediately enable these next-generation benefits.

“The initiation of the CNSC pre-licensing process marks a significant leap towards unlocking ground-breaking performance with heavy-water reactors by utilizing thorium and HALEU,” said Mehul Shah, CEO of Clean Core. “Once approved for use in Canada, ANEEL Fuel will make CANDU reactors safer, cleaner, and cost effective, while supporting Canada’s long-term clean energy goals. Future use by a Canadian licensee also sends a clear signal to current and potential users of heavy water reactors who could benefit from cheaper carbon-free nuclear power that mitigates the concerns of weapons proliferation and waste disposal.”

About Clean Core Thorium Energy

Founded in 2017, Clean Core has been developing the patent-pending ANEEL Fuel for imminent use in PHWR/CANDUs globally. The Advanced Test Reactor at the U.S. DOE’s Idaho National Laboratory is currently conducting high-burnup irradiation testing and qualification of the ANEEL Fuel for commercialization readiness. Following this, Clean Core aims to carry out a demonstration irradiation of ANEEL fuel in a commercial CANDU/PHWR upon regulatory approval. Learn more at https://cleancore.energy.