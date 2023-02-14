MasterControl Insights Is Now Available in Manufacturing Excellence

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, MasterControl, a leading provider of quality management and next generation manufacturing execution software, announced MasterControl Insights, its business intelligence and advanced analytics product, is now available for their Manufacturing Excellence solution users, allowing them to analyze the valuable production data captured in their paperless production record.



Users now have access to a selection of metrics and attributes enabling them to self-author reports custom to their processes. For example, manufacturing operators will now have greater visibility into production status, data captures, corrections, and production duration. Having access and visibility into their processes means manufacturers can optimize output, identify bottlenecks, improve operations, and increase productivity.

“Insights for Manufacturing Excellence is going to change the way manufacturers manage operations with access to valuable data that will allow them to pinpoint areas for improvement,” said Sue Marchant, senior vice president of product development at MasterControl. “Our customers have seen the value of Insights functionality in our Quality Excellence solution, and we are excited to be able to release this new functionality for our manufacturing users.”

This product release is just the beginning for Insights functionality within Manufacturing Excellence. Several additional pre-built dashboards will be released in the coming months including Manufacturing Statistical Process Control for master templates, which will help users measure and control the quality process during manufacturing and assess variability in the process.

Manufacturing Excellence is a cloud-based, no-code MES (Manufacturing Execution System) purpose-built for speed and flexibility where legacy MES systems are not functional or pragmatic for operations and delivers technology that manufacturers need to configure and scale quickly across production lines. For more information visit www.mastercontrol.com/manufacturing.

About MasterControl

MasterControl is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and manufacturing software for life sciences and other regulated industries. For three decades, our mission has been the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. MasterControl helps organizations digitize, automate, and connect quality and manufacturing processes. Innovative MasterControl tools have a proven track record of improving product quality, reducing cost, and accelerating time to market. Over 1,100 companies worldwide use MasterControl solutions to streamline operations, maintain compliance, easily analyze, and interpret large amounts of data, and visualize business insights in real time. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608



