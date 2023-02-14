Aligos Therapeutics to Present Program Updates at the 32nd Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in NASH and viral diseases, today announced that the company will deliver several oral and poster presentations at the 32nd Conference of the Asian Pacific Association for the Study of the Liver (APASL), being held Feb 15 – 19 in Taipei, Taiwan at the Taipei International Convention Center. Aligos will present data for ALG-055009, its THR-β agonist in development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as for several clinical and nonclinical investigational agents from its chronic hepatitis B (CHB) portfolio.



“At this year’s APASL meeting, we look forward to presenting data from several of our ongoing programs including ALG-055009, our thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-β) agonist in development for NASH for which we are conducting Phase 2-enabling activities to enable a Phase 2 filing by the end of this year,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, CEO and Chairman of the Board at Aligos. “In addition, we are pleased to show exciting data for our CAM-E, ALG-000184, demonstrating notable reductions in HBsAg levels in patients with HBeAg-positive CHB.”

Presentation details are as follows. Posters will be available for viewing throughout the conference.

NASH program

Poster presentation

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Pharmacodynamics (PD) of Single and Multiple Ascending Oral Doses of ALG-055009, a Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta (THR-β) Agonist for the Treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), in Healthy Volunteers and Subjects with Hyperlipidaemia

Presenter: Hakim Charfi, M.D.

Poster number: PH-025

Chronic hepatitis B program

Oral presentations

Title: The Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-000184 Dosed for 28 Days Was Well Tolerated and Rapidly Reduced Viral Markers in Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B, Including HBsAg in a Subset of HBeAg Positive Subjects with Elevated Baseline ALT

Presenter: Ed Gane, MBChB, M.D.

Presentation date/time: Thursday, February 16, 14:40 – 14:55 Taipei Standard Time (TST)

Presentation location: 3F North Lounge

Session title: HBV (Clinical) and HCV

Presentation number: FP03-16

Title: ALG-000184, a Capsid Assembly Modulator, Demonstrates Superior Antiviral Activity in Combination with Entecavir Compared to Entecavir in HBeAg Positive Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B infection

Presenter: Jinlin Hou, M.D.

Presentation date/time: Thursday, February 16, 14:55 – 15:10 TST

Presentation location: 3F North Lounge

Session title: HBV (Clinical) and HCV

Presentation number: FP03-17

Title: A Preclinical Profile of ALG-125755, a GalNAc-siRNA Targeting HBV

Presenter: Jin Hong, Ph.D.

Presentation date/time: Saturday, February 18, 11:35 – 11:50 TST

Presentation location: 3F South Lounge

Session title: HBV (Basic)

Presentation number: FP11-59

Poster presentations

Title: Effect of the Capsid Assembly Modulator (CAM) ALG-000184 on HBsAg Levels in Subjects with HBeAg Positive Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB)

Presenter: Jinlin Hou, Ph.D.

Poster number: PC-019

Title: Preclinical Antiviral, Pharmacological and Toxicological Characteristics of ALG-000184, a Prodrug of the Novel HBV Capsid Assembly Modulator ALG-001075

Presenter: Andreas Jekle, Ph.D.

Poster number: PB-007

Title: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics (PK) of Single Ascending Doses of ALG-125755, a GalNAc-Conjugated Small Interfering RNA (siRNA), in Healthy Volunteers (HV)

Presenter: Ed Gane, MBChB, M.D.

Poster number: PPB-043

Title: Discovery of a Liver-Targeted PD-L1 Small Molecule Inhibitor for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B and Liver Cancer

Presenter: Heleen Roose, Ph.D.

Poster number: PB-010

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of liver diseases and viral infections. Aligos is leveraging its expertise in liver and infectious diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and for the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for coronaviruses. Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver and infectious disease, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

