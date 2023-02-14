Geekco Announces the Conclusion of a New Partnership

English French

LAVAL, Québec, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation – (the “Company” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), has entered into a new partnership with the restaurant chain Poulet Rouge. Starting in March 2023, the chain's restaurants will use the FlipNpik app to introduce their brand and products to the FlipNpik user community. In addition to the increased visibility offered by the app, Poulet Rouge will be able, via the FlipNpik app, to increase its traffic and its customers, recruit its future employees and reward its customers.



“Poulet Rouge is a fast-growing Québec chain, innovative and guided by sustainable development and social responsibility values. During our HEC project last fall, Poulet Rouge was one of the students’ favourites. Today, we are very proud to extend this collaboration to the other franchises of the chain and thus be able to introduce them to FlipNpik’s community,” indicates Mr. Mario Beaulieu, CEO.

“FlipNpik is the new dynamic way to do marketing targeted to young adults. Our app allows consumers and merchants to interact like never before. The recent addition of the job posting functionality reinforces the power and agility of FlipNpik and generates real benefits for the local economy. Therefore, we are delighted with Poulet Rouge’s vote of confidence to support its initiatives to increase its visibility and its traffic in each city. This motivates us to continue innovating and that is why, in the coming weeks, we will be offering a new feature that will ensure that we will become a daily tool in the lives of our users,” he adds in conclusion.

“Innovation is part of Poulet Rouge’s DNA. Each of our initiatives always accounts for environmental impact, health and well-being of the community. The collaboration with FlipNpik is so meaningful because it is directly linked to our vision and our actions. The innovation at the heart of the FlipNpik app will allow us to introduce our brand to young adults who want to support the local economy, to attract new customers and also to recruit our future employees. FlipNpik is part of our initiatives to generate growth and our constant efforts to get closer to and satisfy our customers, our franchisees, our employees and the community. Taking advantage of the visibility offered by FlipNpik while helping to stimulate the local economy by taking concrete and responsible actions is, in our opinion, a mobilizing formula,” mentioned Mr. Moussa Madi, CEO of Poulet Rouge.

ABOUT POULET ROUGE

With its network of 26 branches across the province, Poulet Rouge stands out for its tasty grilled chicken bowls prepared to the customer's taste and in front of them. Their bowls are brimming with real, fresh ingredients: Canadian Halal chicken fillets, nutritious whole grains, crunchy vegetables and delectable flavors. At Poulet Rouge, quality can be tasted, heard and seen! The company makes every effort to build relationships with its customers and make a real impact in our communities. And through it all, they're reducing the ecological footprint, one bowl at a time. Red Chicken is good! Good for the body, the mind, the community and the planet.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioned at the forefront of technological solutions that stimulate and energize the local economy with its FlipNpik app and its collaborative ecosystem bringing together the digital and virtual universe paired with blockchain. FlipNpik increases traffic, sales and visibility of businesses while rewarding users who encourage the local economy. The ecosystem and the FlipNpik app bring together the main players in the economy: consumers, merchants (retailers, restaurants, services, etc.), our ambassadors and our corporate partners to stimulate purchases and boost visibility of shops in every city and every neighborhood. Our active users, who consume with registered local businesses and those who create and share digital content within the platform receive "Social Flips" which they use to obtain rewards and/or exclusive offers offered by our strategic partners and local businesses.

