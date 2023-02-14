United States IBRANCE (Palbociclib) Drug Insight and Market Forecasts Report 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IBRANCE Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"IBRANCE Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about IBRANCE for ER +ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer in the United States.

A detailed picture of the IBRANCE for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the IBRANCE for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer. The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the IBRANCE market forecast, analysis for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer in the United States, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer.



Drug Summary



Pfizer's IBRANCE (palbociclib) is a kinase inhibitor approved in the US by the FDA, in Europe by the EMA, and in Japan by the PMDA for the treatment of adult patients with HR+ HER2? advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI) as initial endocrine-based therapy in postmenopausal women or men or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy. IBRANCE is currently approved in more than 90 countries.



It is used to treat HR+, HER2-advanced, or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy in postmenopausal women or men; or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy.



The company is currently conducting a randomized, open-label, multicentric Phase III trial in patients receiving AI and palbociclib as first-line therapy for ER+/HER2-metastatic breast cancer. The study aims to evaluate, at the onset of ESR1 mutations in circulating tumor DNA, the efficacy of a change in hormone therapy (AI changed to fulvestrant) combined with palbociclib, together with the safety of the hormone therapy and palbociclib combination in the overall population.

It is an inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4 and 6. Cyclin D1 and CDK4/6 are downstream of signaling pathways that lead to cellular proliferation. Palbociclib reduced the cellular proliferation of estrogen receptor (ER)-positive breast cancer cell lines by blocking the progression of the cell from G1 into the S phase of the cell cycle.

Treatment of breast cancer cell lines with the combination of palbociclib and anti-estrogens leads to decreased retinoblastoma (Rb) protein phosphorylation, resulting in reduced E2F expression and signaling, and increased growth arrest compared to treatment with each drug alone.



ER+ breast cancer cell lines combined with palbociclib and anti-estrogens led to increased cell senescence compared to each drug alone, which was sustained for up to 6 days following palbociclib removal and was greater if anti-estrogen treatment was continued. In vivo studies using a patient-derived ER+ breast cancer xenograft model demonstrated that the combination of palbociclib and letrozole increased the inhibition of Rb phosphorylation, downstream signaling, and tumor growth compared to each drug alone.



IBRANCE Analytical Perspective

In-depth IBRANCE Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of IBRANCE in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



IBRANCE Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of IBRANCE in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence IBRANCE dominance.

Other emerging products for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer are expected to give tough market competition to IBRANCE and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of IBRANCE in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the IBRANCE in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. IBRANCE Overview in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.3. Regulatory milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5 IBRANCE Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of IBRANCE in ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer

5.2. US Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market size of IBRANCE in the United States for ER+ve HER2-ve Breast Cancer



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



