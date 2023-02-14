Global Offshore Wind Energy Market Size/Share Value Expected to Cross US $89.76 Billion by 2030, at 12.1% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Offshore Wind Energy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Turbines, Electrical Infrastructure, Substructure, Others); By Location (Shallow Water, Deep Water, Transitional Water); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global offshore wind energy market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 89.76 Billion by 2030 and estimated to be valued at USD 33.52 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030”.

Offshore wind energy is clean and renewable energy obtained by taking advantage of the force of the wind that is produced on high seas, where it reaches a higher and more constant speed than on land due to the absence of barriers. The rapidly rising demand for the offshore wind energy market can be attributed to the fact that it's renewable energy. There are several benefits as it is inexhaustible and does not pollute.

Rising investments in clean energy infrastructure and favorable government policies will spur industry expansion. Several world governments are making considerable investments in clean energy to secure their energy requirements for the future. As per the International Energy Agency, clean energy investments by nations transitioning to a renewable energy infrastructure have reached over 1.2 trillion since the start of the pandemic.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ABB

DEME

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction

EEW Group

Envision

General Electric

Goldwind

Hitachi

Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co.

Nexans

Nordex SE

Rockwell Automation

Shanghai Electric

Siemens Gamesa

Vestas

Key factors driving market growth

The satisfaction of the demand of electricity by renewable energy pushes the market

The market has a great potential to supply large amounts of clean and renewable energy to satisfy the demand for electricity in cities along the American coastline. The offshore wind energy market size is expanding as there are about 40 projects in the developmental stage across the USA. The production of electricity to run offshore wind power is larger than that compared to land. The United Kingdom holds the maximum capacity of worldwide offshore wind power, followed by China.

The European Commission has estimated that there will be a potential increase in the future through the offshore project. The offshore wind market provides many economic benefits to the local community by generating jobs. Offshore wind energy market sales are soaring as it is a renewable energy source that does not emit any pollutants into the atmosphere and does not consume any water. This technology will reduce the carbon footprint, as it is the aim of many countries across the globe.

Recent trends influencing the market

Harvesting of wind energy built off the coast to drive the market

Offshore wind energy is the harvesting of wind energy built off the coast or on the continental shelf to generate wind energy. Coastal water areas such as fjords, lakes, and protected coastal areas use fixed-bottom wind turbines, while deep water locations use floating wind turbines.

Increasing offshore prospects and the development of a strong commercial and industrial sector will impact production access. During the forecast period, favorable government regulations increased investments in upcoming offshore wind power projects, resulting in higher wind power consumption which is estimated to boost the offshore wind power market.

Segmentation assessment

The shallow water segment is recorded to hold the largest revenue share

Based on location, the shallow water segment is recorded to hold the largest revenue share and is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Offshore wind energy market demand is on the rise as most of the energy projects are undertaken in shallow water. Installing the offshore wind tower in shallow water is more accessible and requires less capital investment. This location is the most popular offshore renewable farm development due to the ideal weather conditions and ease of maintenance.

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 89.76 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 33.52 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players ABB, DEME, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, EEW Group, Envision, General Electric, Goldwind, Hitachi, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Co., Nexans, Nordex SE, Rockwell Automation, Shanghai Electric, Siemens Gamesa, and Vestas. Segments Covered By Component, By Location, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Geographic Overview

Favorable government policies to boost the European market

Europe held the largest offshore wind energy market share due to the growing investments in renewable energy coupled with favorable government policies. Several key offshore renewable power companies in Europe, such as Vestas, ABB, Siemens, and Nordex SE, are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, EWI supports market development and a research and development program for renewable power.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to have the highest CAGR over the forecasted years. The adoption of favorable government policies regarding renewable energy throughout rising nations such as China, Japan, and India, amongst others, might be linked to the market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

By Component Outlook

Turbines

Electrical Infrastructure

Substructure

Others

By Location Outlook

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Polaris market research has segmented the offshore wind energy market report on the basis of component, location, and region:

By Component Outlook

Turbines

Electrical Infrastructure

Substructure

Others

By Location Outlook

Shallow Water

Transitional Water

Deep Water

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

