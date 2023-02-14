Global Field Service Management Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include SAP, ServiceMax, ServicePower, Trimble and Zinier

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Field Service Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global field service management market size reached US$ 3.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)

Comarch SA

IFS AB

Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceMax

ServicePower Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Zinier Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Field service management (FSM) is a technology used to automate and keep track of various components in field operations via mobile systems. It offers vehicle location tracking, job status updates, scheduling and order management, managing and monitoring of technicians, and route optimization and global positioning system (GPS) navigation.

It also assists in tracking time and driver logs, knowledge and asset repositories, parts and inventory management, payment processing, and regulatory compliance measures. As a result, it is widely being used in the education, healthcare, and travel and tourism sectors across the globe.



Managing a team of service technicians or field forces manually and efficiently is a complex task for organizations. It includes variables like miscommunication, delays, and incomplete information, which significantly increases the time taken to manage business activities.

This, along with the growing focus on improving customer relationship and experience, represents one of the key factors driving the demand for FSM solutions to manage workforces efficiently.

Moreover, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are incorporating automated solutions in their core business processes, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the leading players are integrating advanced systems and software, such as accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), tax software, workforce management software, and industry-specific calibration systems, to enhance the functions of FSM solutions.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for energy worldwide on account of rapid urbanization and the rising global population is increasing the employment of FMS solutions in the oil and gas industry around the world. FMS helps manage crews and projects and ensure that tasks are performed in compliance with regulations, thereby improving overall production effectiveness and reducing cost.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global field service management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global field service management market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global field service management market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Field Service Management Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Solution

6.1 Schedule, Dispatch and Route Optimization

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Customer Management

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Work Order Management

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Inventory Management

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Service Contract Management

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Reporting and Analytics

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Service

7.1 Implementation and Integration

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Training and Support

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Consultancy Services

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode

8.1 On-premises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Cloud-based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Organization Size

9.1 Large Enterprises

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

10.1 BFSI

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 IT and Telecom

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Manufacturing

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Transportation and Logistics

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Construction

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

