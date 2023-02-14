Lawful Interception Market Is Expected to Generate $29.9 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lawful interception market garnered $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $29.9 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/340

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $29.9 billion CAGR 24.7% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments covered solution, network technology, communication technology, end user, and region. Drivers Increase in demand for monitoring, tracking data of players



Surge in demand for chatbots& virtual assistants to interact with followers



Increase in demand for real-time data analytics Opportunities Increase in demand for AI for making future predictions Restraints Lack of trained & skilled professionals



High implementation & maintenance cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global lawful interception market, owing to rise in criminal elements such as terrorism, drug & human trafficking, and cybercrimes.

The market has a huge scope to gather growth in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lawful interception market based on solution, network technology, communication technology, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on solution, the devices segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on communication technology, the file transfer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the text messaging segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/340

Based on end user, the government segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global lawful interception market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the enterprises segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global lawful interception market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global lawful interception market analyzed in the research include SIEMENS AG, AQSACOM, FireEye, Inc., INCOGNITO SOFTWARE, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., JSI Telecom, Utimaco GmbH, BAE SYSTEMS, NICE Ltd., SS8 NETWORKS, INC.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lawful interception market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/997bfc8f960d9df3e27908f254a14771

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.