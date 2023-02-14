Professional Intervention Is Part of ‘Journey to America’s Recovery’ for Families of Those Struggling With Addiction

King of Prussia, PA, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today responded to U.S. President Joe Biden’s call for a unified American fight against the crisis of addiction and, in particular, the growing threat of fentanyl, by sharing the benefits of quality, professional intervention services.

At several points during his Feb. 7 State of the Union address, Biden challenged Americans to work together in reining in the illicit spread of fentanyl and increasing access to professional support, thereby minimizing substance use, addiction and overdoses. His speech included the introduction of Doug Griffin of Newton, Hampshire, whose daughter, Courtney, died at age 20 from a fentanyl overdose.

“Their family has turned pain into purpose, working to end the stigma and change laws,” Biden said. “He told us he wants to ‘start the journey towards America’s recovery.’”

For many families, that individual journey leads to group interventions for a loved one in need. These efforts can be very effective, especially if overseen by experts. Interventions led by a trained professional are successful in enrolling people in treatment more than 90% of the time, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD).

“Professional help is crucial in guiding a family through the process of intervention, education and recovery, allowing them to get ahead of addiction and help those afflicted access treatment before actually hitting bottom,” said Rob Strauber, RCA’s director of intervention. “Just as a layperson would not know how to treat diabetes or cancer, family members cannot be expected to treat alcohol or drug addiction or even how to get their loved one into treatment.”

The symptoms of addiction, such as anger, isolation, job loss, education struggles and mental health issues, put inordinate amounts of stress not only on the addicted, but also their loved ones.

“When someone is in active addiction, there is no ‘rational,’” said Strauber. “A sober mind and a mind under the influence do not work the same way, and thus someone with a sober mind generally cannot communicate with someone under the influence. This disconnect is the cause of so much stress and strain, leaving families feeling helpless and exasperated.”

A proper intervention should make families and their loved ones feel safe while offering clear, effective and immediate solutions to get that person into treatment. It should also work to break down barriers standing in the way of seeking drug and alcohol treatment, including: shame and stigma; not knowing where to turn; concerns about effectiveness; disinterest in abstinence; and worries about job loss.

What’s more, a quality interventionist: is open and honest with the entire family about the process; takes the time to plan the intervention collaboratively, either by phone or in person when possible; educates the group about treatment options; provides direct feedback to the individuals involved based on the development of a plan; addresses financial concerns; and considers even smaller details such as transportation to the treatment facility.

“Whether it’s fear, family, finances or something else, there is always a reason why not to enter treatment,” said Strauber. “Often, it takes a trained professional to convince someone that the time to start taking their life back is now.”

If your family is considering an intervention for a loved one, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is here to help – both them and you – 24/7, 365 days a year. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW for help today.

About Recovery Centers of America

