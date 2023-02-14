Bubblr Executes on 2023 Strategy With CFO Appointment and Filing to Uplist to OTCQB

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr Inc. (OTC PINK: BBLR), an ethical technology company focused on the development of an Ethical Web Open-Source platform for the advancement of a better Internet, today announces the appointment of David Chetwood as Chief Financial Officer.

Additionally, the company has filed its application to uplist to the OTCQB as it seeks to engage in direct dialogue with key institutional investors.

Bubblr CEO, Steve Morris, stated, "I am absolutely delighted to announce David's appointment as CFO and company secretary. He is not just a brilliant accountant; he has vast experience and expertise in finance and accounting, taxation, human resources, mergers and acquisitions, and government regulations and reporting. David will be a pivotal player in executing Bubblr’s 2023 strategy.

“Appointing top-quality individuals to Bubblr's executive board and uplisting to the OTCQB are critical steps towards making our dream of being the most disruptive technology to hit the internet a reality.”

Mr. Chetwood brings a wealth of experience to the CFO role. Prior to joining Bubblr, he spent 21 years at GKN Aerospace, including VP of Finance and Company Secretary. He served as an Executive Vice President at Compass Aerospace for five years and prior to that, spent 12 years as CFO at Westmont Industries Group.

Bubblr also announces that interim CEO, Mr. Steve Morris will take on the role of Executive Chair as the company works to fill a number of key positions on its Board of Directors.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission to fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own community apps or integrate our software with any existing apps.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible,' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

646-863-6341