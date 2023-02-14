Electric Bug Zapper Market Value to reach US$ 93.4 million by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to a Transparency Market Research study, the global electric bug zapper market was valued at US$ 71.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.



Electric bug zappers are used in the electrocution of insects and bugs. These devices use electrical grids to destroy insects, thereby decreasing the risk of pollution and disease spread. These function by transmitting a light source that attracts bugs and insects and the electrical grid electrocutes the insect on contact.

Electric bug zappers have proven beneficial in terminating bugs and insects that are attracted to UV light, and help in controlling bugs and preventing mosquito bites. These devices have emerged as suitable alternatives to conventional insecticides, and are eco-friendly, cost-effective, and easy to use.

Electric bug zappers are available in freestanding and hanging types, and have been used in both indoor and outdoor applications. These are available in four different price ranges: up to US$ 50, US$ 51-US$ 100, US$ 101-US$ 200, and above US$ 200. New product launches are helping prominent players in generating significant revenue and gaining an edge over other players.

In 2022, GLOUE announced the launch of a new bug zapper series with UL certification. The zapper uses a 360-degree ultraviolet light bulb with a wavelength of 365 nanometers to attract different insects.

Additionally, well-established electric bug zapper market players are collaborating with other players to expand presence and improve revenue share. Leading manufacturers are also likely to expand production capacity to meet consumer requirements in both residential and commercial application areas.

Key Findings of Market Study

Increase in Prevalence of Vector-borne D iseases: Prevalence of different vector-borne diseases, such as dengue and chikungunya, has increased across the globe in the past few years. Factors causing vector-borne diseases are climate change and increase in population of mosquitos, especially in residential spaces. Surge in the patient population suffering from different vector-borne diseases is fueling demand for electric bug zappers.





Electric Bug Zapper Market - Key Drivers

Rise in awareness about importance of controlling mosquito population

Increase in number of consumers with an active outdoor lifestyle globally

Electric Bug Zapper Market - Regional Insights

North America is expected to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. Rise in awareness about vector-borne disorders among the population of countries such as the U.S. and Canada is projected to drive the market in the region in the near future.





The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth in future due to presence of large number of leading manufacturers in countries such as China and India. Leading players are likely to set up electric bug zapper R&D centers and production units in the next few years in countries in Asia Pacific due to ease of availability of resources, which could help market development in the region.



Electric Bug Zapper Market - Key Players

The electric bug zapper market is competitive, with the presence of several international and local players. Entry of new players is likely to intensify competition in the next few years.

Leading market players are investing significantly in R&D to manufacture improved products that meet consumer requirements. Increase in demand for improved electric bug zappers is likely to create business opportunities for prominent companies in the near future.

Key players operating in the electric bug zappers market are Alliance Sports Group L.P., Koolatron, Liba USA, Woodstream Corp., and Flowtron (Armatron Corp.).

The global market has been segmented as follows:

Type



Freestanding

Hanging



Application



Indoor

Outdoor Indoor & Outdoor





Price



Up to US$50

US$51-US$100 US$101-US$200 Above US$200



End-use Industry



Residential

Commercial



Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



Regions



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





