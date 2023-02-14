Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.8% By 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, Europe mini scrap metal shredder market is estimated at US$ 125.9 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.



Metal shredders are used to shred or reduce metal into compressed sizes and shapes for easy handling before they are sent for recycling. Growth in the demand for the shredder can be anticipated on the back of the growing waste management and recycling industry.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 220.9 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.8 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 100 Tables No. of Figures 83 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



Europe mini scrap metal shredder market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% and be valued at US$ 220.9 million by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a 2.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Germany dominates Europe’s mini scrap metal shredder market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 UK’s mini scrap metal shredder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to reach a valuation of US$ 22.7 million by 2023

to reach a valuation of by 2023 The hydraulic-powered mini scrap metal shredder is a growing segment and has a growth rate of 5.9% from 2023-2033

from 2023-2033 Double Shaft mini scrap metal shredder is expected to be the crown of the market share of 34.0% in 2023

“The portability feature of mini scrap metal shredder along with inclination towards scrap metal recycling to reduce waste and conserve raw material is expected to drive the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Frontrunners

Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Coparm Srl

DILOYA GROUP

Doyle Machinery Ltd.

Franklin Miller Inc

Granutech-Saturn Systems

Zhengzhou Yuxi Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.



Players Key Stratagems

Market participants are providing a full line of equipment that is outfitted with the most recent technology needed for recycling operations in various recycling industries. Players are concentrating on offering customized solutions based on the requirements of their users.

Players also provide their clients with technical assistance and services related to waste management, including consulting, planning, installing, and other related tasks. The primary tactic continues to be to concentrate on enhancing the distribution channel in order to corner a sizable market.

Segmentation of Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Industry Research

By Scrap Type : Ferrous Metals Non-Ferrous Aluminium Brass Carbide Copper Lead Titanium Others

By Scrap Source : Automobiles Steel Building and Construction Electronics Others

By Power Source : Hydraulic Electric Hybrid

By Rotor Diameter (mm) : Less than 300 300-500 500-700 above 700

By Cutting System : Horizontal Vertical

By Number of Shafts : Single-Shaft Double-Shaft Triple-Shaft Quad-Shaft

By Country : Germany France UK BENELUX NORDIC Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Key Questions Covered in the Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market Report

What is the projected value of the Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the growth in the Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market during 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Europe Mini Scrap Metal Shredder Market during the forecast period?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe mini scrap metal shredder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of scrap type (ferrous metals, non-ferrous (aluminium, brass, carbide, copper, lead, titanium, others)), scrap source (automobiles, steel, building and construction, electronics, others), power source (hydraulic, electric, hybrid), rotor diameter (less than 300 mm, 300-500 mm, 500-700 mm, above 700 mm), cutting system (horizontal, vertical), and number of shafts (single-shaft, double-shaft, triple-shaft, quad-shaft), across major countries of Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe).

