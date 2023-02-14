Global Intellectual Property Software market to Generate Revenue of US$ 28,028.6 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intellectual property software market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for IP management solutions and the growing importance of IP in various industries. One of the key trends in the market is the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which offer improved accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Another trend is the increasing focus on IP analytics and the use of big data and artificial intelligence (AI) in IP management, helping companies to analyze and understand the value of their IP portfolios.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/intellectual-property-software-market

North America is currently the largest intellectual property software market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years. The market is highly competitive, with a few key players dominating the market, including Thomson Reuters, CPA Global, and Anaqua. These companies are focusing on developing new and innovative IP management solutions, expanding their presence in new and emerging markets, and acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position.

Navigating the Booming Landscape of IP Software: Growth Fueled by Increasing Awareness, Investments, and Innovation

The global IP software market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness about IP rights protection and rising demand for efficient IP management solutions. Additionally, organizations are investing heavily in IP software development and implementation to maintain the security of their IP assets and gain a competitive edge. Moreover, the increasing popularity of cloud-based IP management systems is expected to further drive market growth.

To capitalize on the growth opportunities in the IP software market, many companies are focusing on product innovation and expanding their product portfolios. For instance, Microsoft recently announced the launch of a new IP asset visibility platform, which will enable users to identify and protect their IP assets from misuse. Similarly, Oracle announced its acquisition of DAZN Group, an IP licensing solution provider, to strengthen its IP portfolio and provide better IP management solutions for its customers.

North America IP Software Market to Offer Revenue Opportunity Worth 7.9 billion by 2031

According to findings from Astute Analytica, the North American market is poised to offer a revenue opportunity worth $7.9 billion in the global intellectual property (IP) software market over the next decade. The region is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate of 15.78% during this period, driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and financial services.

This growth can also be attributed to the rising number of startups in the region, which require IP software to protect their innovations, products, processes, and services. Additionally, with the increasing awareness of the benefits of IP protection and advancements in technology, the demand for IP software is expected to remain steady in North America.

North America is home to some of the world's most innovative companies, which are embracing IP protection to safeguard their inventions and maintain a competitive edge. The presence of leading IP software providers and well-developed IT infrastructure and industry standards in the region are also contributing factors to the growth of the IP software market in North America.

Astute Analytica also found that the North American market is characterized by intense competition among players, with leading companies continuously investing in research and development to introduce new and improved products. The presence of large multinational corporations, coupled with a well-established legal system, makes North America an attractive market for IP software providers.

Moreover, the government in the US has also been proactive in promoting IP protection, with various initiatives aimed at encouraging innovation and supporting startups. This has resulted in an increase in the number of patents filed in the region, further boosting the demand for IP software.

Academia is the Largest End users of Global Intellectual Property Software Market

Academia is the largest end user in the intellectual property software market due to the extensive use of IP software to secure academic research and ensure that educational institutions benefit from the research conducted. Universities, research institutes, and other educational institutions are increasingly relying on IP software to protect their intellectual assets. This software can help protect academic research from plagiarism, establish a brand for the institution, and facilitate the commercialization of research results.

IP software provides significant benefits for academia in managing their intellectual property. The software helps institutions track inventions and discoveries, ensure research accuracy, and control access and distribution of research results. It also facilitates the patenting process and increases visibility and recognition of the institution’s research, leading to increased funding opportunities. Additionally, IP software offers a platform for researchers to collaborate and share their work globally, driving knowledge exchange and innovation.

The use of IP software in academia is likely to continue to grow in the future, driven by an increasing focus on research and development, as well as the need to protect intellectual property rights. Additionally, the growing global demand for intellectual property protection will drive greater adoption of IP software market in academia. As universities and other educational institutions continue to invest in technology to protect their intellectual assets, the demand for intellectual property management software is expected to increase significantly in the coming years

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/intellectual-property-software-market

Competitive Analysis: Top 10 Players in Intellectual Property Software Market Generate Over 30% Market Revenue

The global IP software market is highly competitive, with a large number of players operating in the market. The market is dominated by a few key players, including Anaqua Inc., AppColl Inc., ContinuxGmbH, CPA Global Limited, Gridlogics, InnovationAsset Group Inc, Inteum Company LLC, IPfolio Corporation, Lecorpio, PatrixAB, Patsnap Pte. Ltd., Questel, RightsLine Software, Inc.. These companies are focusing on developing new and innovative IP management solutions, expanding their presence in new and emerging markets, and acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position.

Market Concentration: The global IP software market is moderately concentrated, with the top five players accounting for a significant share of the market. This concentration is expected to increase in the coming years, as the leading players continue to expand their market presence and acquire smaller players.

Market Share Analysis: The market share of the leading players in the global IP software market is expected to increase in the coming years, as they continue to expand their market presence and strengthen their market position. As of 2022, these top 10 players are holding more the 30% of the market share. However, new players are also entering the market, offering new and innovative IP management solutions, which is expected to increase competition in the market.

Key Players and Their Strategies: The key players in the global IP software market are focusing on developing new and innovative IP management solutions, expanding their presence in new and emerging markets, and acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position. These companies are also investing in R&D to stay ahead of the competition and offer better and more effective IP management solutions to their customers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Anaqua Inc.

AppColl Inc.

ContinuxGmbH

CPA Global Limited

Gridlogics

InnovationAsset Group Inc

Inteum Company LLC

IPfolio Corporation

Lecorpio

PatrixAB

Patsnap Pte. Ltd.

Questel

RightsLine Software, Inc.

TM Cloud Inc.

WebTMS Limited

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/intellectual-property-software-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com